Grandfather sues granddaughter over home

A 90-year-old granddad claims his granddaughter assured him he would have a home for life if he helped her purchase a home. Now he says he’s been ‘abandoned’.

A BRISBANE grandfather says he has lost everything at the hands of his granddaughter whom he claims took his money to buy a house, before abandoning him at a hospital.

Dragan Jurisic, 90, cries when he talks about the life he has lost and what he claims has driven him to sue his granddaughter, whom he says has not let him return to the house he paid for.

Mr Jurisic told The Sunday Mail he has always been generous to Alisha Karami, 31, who now lives with her partner Matthew Tawns and their four children in the Morayfield house he once called home.

"I was too good to everybody, especially Alisha,'' Mr Jurisic said, referring to money he had given Alisha and his other grandchildren over the years.

Mr Jurisic claims Alisha and her partner failed to fulfil an agreement that he would have a life interest in the house and live there for the rest of his life, if he paid for it.

He alleges in his District Court claim that last year, after living with Alisha's family for six months, he was "abandoned'' at a hospital, "with no possessions and nowhere to live''.

His granddaughter and partner deny the allegations and are defending the claim in court.

Mr Jurisic alleges when a social worker asked if the couple wanted him to go home with them, Mr Tawns said "no'', Alisha said nothing and the family left him at the hospital.

Dragan Jurisic wipes away tears as he details his claims. Picture: Jamie Hanson

"I want my house back. My heart is broken,'' Mr Jurisic said, wiping tears from his eyes, as he sat in the small rental unit he lives in with Alisha's brother, Timothy, 28, now his carer.

Croatian-born Mr Jurisic worked in a glass factory for 54 years, rising to leading hand, after coming to Australia in 1960.

He was married to wife Marija, who died in 2019, for 70 years, and last year he lost another granddaughter to suicide.

Mr Jurisic said after his wife's death, he felt "all alone" and he claims Alisha persuaded him to move in with her family, firstly in their rental home.

Mr Jurisic's court claim alleges he later provided $359,000 for the purchase of the Morayfield home, only after Alisha told him he would have a life interest in it.

Mr Jurisic claims Ms Karami told him he would be entitled to live there for the rest of his life, with she and her family caring for him, his claim alleges.

Mr Jurisic says he then agreed to use money from the sale of his previous home, to buy the house, which is registered in only the couple's names.

"I didn't have it in writing. I trusted her,'' Mr Jurisic said of the life interest agreement.

The home at the centre of the legal dispute.

A bank officer refused to allow Mr Jurisic to withdraw and transfer $359,000 to Ms Karami or her conveyancers, until a solicitor told him a life interest would be registered in Mr Jurisic's name after settlement, the claim says.

In her defence to the claim, Ms Jurisic admits that less than a month after settlement, she emailed the solicitor saying her grandfather had changed his mind and did not want the life interest agreement anymore.

Mr Jurisic denies giving those instructions and he believed the life interest had been put into effect, his claim says.

He says after he moved into the house with Alisha and her family, he paid $500 a fortnight for rent and utilities, at the couple's request. Ms Karami says he paid $400 a fortnight for expenses.

Mr Jurisic claims for the first two months after they all moved into the house, Alisha and her family were kind and cared for him. .

But he alleges Alisha would yell at him if she saw crumbs on the floor, constantly tell him his hands were dirty, tell him he was not to use the same crockery as the family and he was not to go into the kitchen.

Alisha Karami is being sued by her grandfather.

Mr Jurisic, a diabetic, also claims before he was hospitalised, after dizzy spells and a fall, Alisha would at times shout that she wanted him "out of my house''.

Ms Karami has denied all those allegations, saying in her defence that because she had a daughter with a severe milk allergy she asked Mr Jurisic to be mindful of cleanliness and leaving food waste around.

Over the years Mr Jurisic and Marija had often cared for Alisha and her four siblings in their home, "as if they were their own'', his claim says.

A few years after Mr Jurisic's daughter was divorced from husband John Karami, he and his new wife Julie were murdered and some of Dragan and Marija's grandchildren later chose to live with them.

"My grandparents were always there, looking after us. They were more like my parents,'' Timothy Karami said.

Mr Jurisic claims he had a close and loving relationship with Alisha throughout her life, up until last year.

"She was only three months old when I first took her to my home,'' he said.

Mr Jurisic claims he gave Alisha his car as her first car, $11,000 to later buy a Toyota Tarago mini-van and $31,000 towards a new Mitsubishi Outlander, along with other financial gifts.

Ms Karami denies abandoning her grandfather, denies allegations she has kept some of his belongings and denies repudiating an agreement, saying she and Matthew are still welcoming to him.

She claims she has always loved her grandfather and wanted to help him, but he always tried to buy her love and control her, by spending money on her.

Dragan Jurisic has taken his granddaughter to court. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Ms Karami said her grandfather would regularly ask her family to move into his home, after his wife's death, and he came to live with them when police dropped him at their door in March, last year.

She claims neither she nor her partner ever asked Mr Jurisic to buy a house for them and he offered to give them money to buy a home "as his last gift to them''.

She claims he only transferred $350,500 for the house purchase.

Ms Karami said the life interest was necessary to ensure her grandfather retained his aged care pension eligibility, but she and her partner did not agreed to care for him for the rest of his life.

Mr Jurisic is claiming an equitable interest in the Morayfield property, damages for breach of contract or equitable compensation.

Mr Jurisic claims he has no other choice than to take legal action as he has been left with few life savings, after paying for the house and the fortnightly payments to Alisha.

"I'm sorry for her and I'm sorry for myself. Why did I believe her?,'' he said.

His claim says it would be "unjust for Alisha and Matthew to retain the benefit of the $359,000 and other monies paid to them by Dragan, purportedly pursuant to the agreement''.

"It's devastating to see a trusting and caring grandfather left destitute by his granddaughter who has taken advantage of his generosity,'' Tracey Ryan of Shine Lawyers said.

"It is not uncommon for the elderly to become vulnerable with age and in this case, Dragan's vulnerability together with his love for his granddaughter has meant all his hard earned assets have been taken from him.

"Dragan trusted that his granddaughter would care for him, as he had for her, and it is saddening to see the effect her conduct has had on him both financially and emotionally.

Ms Ryan said Mr Jurisic was taking the last avenue available to him by going through the courts to reclaim what he believed was rightfully his.

"Dragan put a roof over his grandchildren's heads for many years, he deserves that roof to be his shelter in his old age,'' Ms Ryan said.

The matter is still before the District Court.

