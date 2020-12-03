‘I will burn you in your bed’: Dad’s chilling words to son

A Rockhampton father threatened his son after he was told he wasn’t allowed to borrow his car. Picture: Contributed

“I will burn you in your bed, I will f--- you up.”

These were the threats a Rockhampton man heard from his drunk father after he refused to allow the 63-year-old man to borrow his car.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Jess King confirmed the victim was the defendant’s son.

Ms King said the defendant and victim were at home about 10.15pm on November 11 when they became involved in a verbal argument.

She said the defendant had been drinking and wanted to use the victim’s car to go to the shops.

She said the victim told the defendant he was not taking the vehicle.

She said the defendant began making threats towards the victim, saying, “If I can’t have the vehicle, no one can,” and, “I will burn you in your bed, I will f--- you up.”

The court heard the defendant also called the victim a “dog c---” and referred to him by his mother’s maiden name.

Ms King said, following the threats, the victim heard a loud noise outside near his car and saw his battery terminals had been disconnected from his battery.

She said the victim told police the defendant had been drinking alcohol all day and made threats towards him.

She said he was fearful of the defendant due to his previous history, which the court heard was three pages long.

The defendant’s defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said her client had begun heavy alcohol use following the death of his daughter.

Ms Harris said this had resulted in significant stress, causing her client to be diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

She said her client had previously seen Rockhampton Alcohol and Other Drugs Services and intended to go back.

“This has been a bit of a wake-up call for him,” she said.

She said it was an alcohol fuelled incident, where empty threats were made by her client out of anger and frustration.

The defendant was fined $600 and a criminal conviction was recorded.