The defendant applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 15. Picture: Contributed
The defendant applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 15. Picture: Contributed
’I will come back and stab you’: Alleged threat to victim

31st Dec 2020 10:00 AM
An alleged domestic violence offender threatened to stab her victim as she was being handcuffed by police, a court heard.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 15.

She was charged with one count each of possessing counterfeit money, uttering counterfeit money, driving without a licence and contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford was opposed to bail being granted to the defendant.

He said the defendant allegedly went to a BP service station, pumped 53 litres into her vehicle and proceeded to use two counterfeit $50 notes to pay.

He said she then allegedly went to another business with more counterfeit money.

He said the most serious charge was the alleged domestic violence offence where she damaged a window at a residence and once handcuffed and detained by police, yelled at the victim, “I will come back and stab you”.

He said the alleged threats were concerning.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said, if convicted, his client would not be exposed to a term of imprisonment.

Mr Robertson said there was to be conferencing on all charges and his client would be at risk of serving too much time on remand than what would be ordered by the court.

He said his client intended to reside at an address in Saint Lawrence if granted bail.

Magistrate Cameron Press agreed with Mr Robertson, that if convicted, it was unlikely the defendant would serve actual time in custody.

The defendant was granted bail with conditions and her matter was adjourned to January 21.

