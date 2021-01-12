Menu
Lucas Bradley Armstrong pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 12 to one count of commit public nuisance. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

‘I will drown you in a f---ing river’: Man’s words to police

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
12th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
A Rockhampton man responded to his arrest for being intoxicated in a public place by swearing at police and threatening to drown an officer in a river.

Lucas Bradley Armstrong pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 12 to one count of commit public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police were conducting patrols on Victoria Parade, Rockhampton, at 12.30am on December 19, 2020, when they saw Armstrong “give them the finger”.

Sgt Janes said Armstrong was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place.

He said, when arrested, Armstrong became belligerent and started swearing at police.

“Don’t you f---ing dare c---, I will drown you in a f---ing river mate,” Armstrong was quoted as saying when warned about his language.

In a letter to the court, Armstrong expressed he was extremely disappointed and ashamed in himself.

He was fined $450 with a criminal conviction recorded.

