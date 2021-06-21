‘I will kill you’: DV victim allegedly punched in the head

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 where he applied for bail. FILE PHOTO

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 where he applied for bail. FILE PHOTO

A Central Queensland man has been refused bail after he was accused of punching an alleged victim of domestic violence in the head three times and threatening to kill her.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 where he applied for bail.

He was charged with three counts of failure to appear, and one count each of common assault (domestic violence offence), driving without a licence, breaching a domestic violence order, and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Melissa Campbell was opposed to bail being granted to the defendant.

The court heard the defendant and another man allegedly attended an address on May 1 about 11am, where he argued with the victim before allegedly punching her in the head three times.

The defendant allegedly used both hands for the last strike, which knocked her to the ground.

During the assault, the defendant allegedly told the victim, “I will kill you”.

Sergeant Campbell said the defendant had a long history of breaching domestic violence orders and the prosecution were concerned about the safety of the victim.

“He has already been told by the court this is how you have to behave, and this is what is expected of you,” she said.

“He has continuously shown the court he cannot follow what’s been told to him and what he needs to do.

“It is serious offending. This victim does not have to be subject to that.”

The defendant’s solicitor Brendon Selic said there would be case conferencing regarding the alleged common assault charge.

“He denies the assault and (claims) he was assaulted by one of the people present,” Mr Selic said.

“I will need to chase up medical records and further information in relation to the evidence being put forward for that charge.”

He said if his client was granted bail, he would abide by reporting conditions.

Sergeant Campbell argued that the conditions put forth by Mr Selic would not provide protection for the victim.

“He has shown he will not obey those conditions,” she said.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the evidence was strong, with two witnesses to the alleged common assault, and if convicted would likely face a term of imprisonment.

Mr Press said he was not convinced bail conditions could manage the risks of the defendant failing to appear or endangering the welfare of the victim.

The defendant’s bail application was refused.

He was remanded in custody with his matters adjourned to June 28.

Originally published as ‘I will kill you’: DV victim allegedly punched in the head