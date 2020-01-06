Menu
The rugby league community is in mourning after the death of beloved player Dallas Bain just weeks before his birthday.
‘I wish I hugged you tighter’: Young footballer dead at 21

by Nic Darveniza
6th Jan 2020 2:01 PM
The Gold Coast Rugby League community is in mourning after the passing of beloved Runaway Bay player Dallas Bain over the weekend.

The popular Coombabah State High graduate and junior Gold Coast representative was one month shy of his 22nd birthday.

Bain's father Liam expressed his appreciation for the outpouring of support from the community.

"Thank you everyone for your love and support at this difficult time," he said on social media.

"With heavy hearts we are so sad to lose our sweet Dallas.

"We take great comfort knowing he passed peacefully.

"He will be gratefully missed and forever be in our hearts.

"We feel so blessed and thankful to have had him in our lives.

"We are at peace knowing he will be forever young and free."

Friends and family expressed heartbreak at losing a beautiful soul who was always the life of the party.

21-year-old Dallas Bain passed away over the weekend. Picture: Liam Bain / Facebook
"When I found out I kinda didn't believe it and as the day goes on it's just getting more realer and realer," one friend said.

"I've shared so many amazing memories with you and they have just been replaying on my mind all day.

"I wish I hugged you more tighter last weekend and it made realise how important it is to take photos always.

"Love you forever my friend."

Another friend said her heart had been broken by his loss.

"So upsetting you were such a beautiful soul and always had a smile on your face and the most bubbly and friendly nature," she said.

"My heart breaks for your family and all your closest friends."

