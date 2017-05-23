I won't let terrorists stop me: Rocky girl fan

BLAST: There have been multiple confirmed deaths after 'explosions' heard at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

ELATED at securing an Ariana Grande Brisbane concert ticket a couple of weeks ago, Caitlin Toohey was suddenly very alarmed watching the news yesterday.

Ms Toohey, 20, who works as a marketing officer and has lived in Rockhampton for the past 10 years, couldn't believe terrorists would attack one of her favourite pop star's concerts.

SHOCKED: Caitlin Toohey couldn't believe terrorists would attack a pop concert. Contributed

"I just thought it was so horrible, I couldn't believe that it happened,” Ms Toohey said.

"It's very sad and a terrible thing to happen at a concert, especially one whose audience would have been all teenagers and young adults.”

She struggled to imagine how she would have felt if it she had been there when it happened.

"I'm sure I would have been completely terrified and confused, especially as it happened just as the concert was finishing,” she said.

Despite the attack, Ms Toohey is adamant she won't be changing her plans to attend.

"I haven't considered not going,” Ms Toohey said.

"We're lucky enough to be in Australia and don't think anything would happen here but I'm sure people in Manchester would have thought the same thing.

"I think if people avoid places for fear of what could happen, be it rain or getting injured or anything like that, we lose and the other side wins, whoever that is.”

She said a number of changes could be made including increasing in security, bag checks and tightening security to prevent the public from accessing the wrong places but cautioned we didn't know the full story.

"We just don't know what happened yet so we don't know what else we can improve.”

Ms Toohey said she's been an Ariana Grande fan for about 4 years and said Ariana's appeal was the fact that she was talented and interesting.

"She's different from other pop stars and artists around her age and she's good at what she does,” she said.

Ms Toohey will be watching the latest news from England keenly and holding out hope of singing along with Ariana to her favourite song 'Into you' in a couple of months time in Brisbane.