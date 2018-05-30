'I would have died': CQ woman's silent cancer battle

SHE went in for exploratory surgery to find out why she couldn't fall pregnant and came out with a cancer diagnosis instead.

Rockhampton accountant and cake decorator Rachelle Mills had been trying for children with her husband for the last 10 years with no luck.

Going into surgery in December 2016, the couple thought their fertility woes would be behind them after a short stint in hospital. Little did they know their short stint would turn into two years of treatment in a bid to keep Rachelle alive.

Coming out of her initial surgery, the 34-year-old was told she had stage four endometriosis in her uterus. The doctors removed as much of it as they could and said she needed to be monitored.

"Shortly after this surgery I was suffering from really severe bleeding, which in turn gave me severe anaemia,” Rachelle said.

As a result of medication taken to control the bleeding, Rachelle developed a blood clot in her leg, which led to her being put on blood thinners. However while on blood thinners her bleeding worsened.

After a second minor surgery in August 2017 in an attempt to control the bleeding, Rachelle was told a polyp on her uterus was sent for testing to determine if it was sinister.

"When I got the results back they found the polyp was cancerous but at that stage it was only stage one, level one uterine cancer,” Rachelle said.

"Thank goodness I have amazing doctors because they sent me to hospital and started giving me blood transfusions, as my HB, which is the haemoglobin level, was 80 when it was supposed to be 115 or more.”

She was losing so much blood they could not maintain her HB levels.

Things took a turn for the worse when Rachelle visited her brother in Biloela in September.

She experienced the worst bleeding she'd had and realised it was something serious so her brother drove her back to the hospital in Rockhampton. It was there she found out her HB count was only 30 - she was bleeding out.

"I nearly had no blood left in my system and I would have died if I hadn't come back to town,” Rachelle said.

"From there I was flown down to Brisbane on Royal Flying Doctors to St Andrew's War Memorial Hospital, where I had already been seeing an oncologist surgeon, and they agreed to go into my uterus and have a look to see if they could stop the bleeding and see if it had to do with the cancer.

"I was originally told they were hopeful the outcome and minor surgery would not change our chances of having a family of our own.”

Because of her previous blood clot, Rachelle needed to have an IVC filter put in her chest via surgery to stop any blood clots getting to her heart, so she underwent surgery to both put the filter in and see if they could stop the bleeding.

"They attempted to do the surgery to stop the bleeding but I nearly bled out on the table,” she said.

"I was in ICU for about three or four days and while I was there we received the news that I would need to have a hysterectomy in order to save my life. There was no way to save anything and keeping my uterus and doing blood transfusions was just barely keeping me alive.

"So that obviously meant we lost the ability to have a family, which was devastating.”

Waking up in the ICU after nearly dying, doctors delivered Rachelle more bad news.

During the hysterectomy the doctors discovered she actually had stage four, level one endometrial cancer.

She was told she would need chemotherapy and received her first treatment when she returned home to Rockhampton just before Christmas.

"It turns out that cancer was a lot worse than they thought because the way they were going into my uterus, they couldn't see the cancer,” Rachelle said.

"When they did the hysterectomy they could see the outside of my uterus was 75 per cent cancerous and that is why I was bleeding so badly.

"I had to have treatment every three weeks and it's scary and something you can't even explain or imagine.”

Rachelle said the whole experience had been rough on her family as she hadn't been able to work since September.

"Before starting chemotherapy, I was a full-time accountant and ran a cake business called Shell's Art CQ so I was doing that and trying to deal with being unwell,” she said.

"I was fairly sick from chemo, the first nine days of it I could barely get out of bed and then you would only have a week-and-a-half of feeling better and then you would be back at treatment.”

Rachelle recently finished chemotherapy and is still too unwell to work.

"Now we're just waiting for June 15 to come around to find out if the chemo has worked or not,” she said.

"It is a long time to wait for news like that.”

HELP RACHELLE