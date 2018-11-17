'I would not let you down': Sex attack accused begs for bail

A Dysart man aged in his 30s remains in prison after being refused bail.

ACCUSED of forcing his way into his former partner's car and sexually assaulting her, a Dysart man unsuccessfully pleaded with a magistrate to free him from prison on bail.

The man, in his early 30s, faced Mackay Magistrates Court via video from prison on Thursday. He was refused bail.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead determined the man - who cannot be legally named - had "not shown cause why your detention in custody is not justified".

This prompted an emotive outcry from the man, who flagged not guilty pleas to 13 charges, including sexual assault, assaults occasioning bodily harm, choking and breaching bail.

"Please, sir. I would not let you down, sir. I don't have a history of violence at all. I've never had a DVO, sir," the accused said.

Mr Muirhead said he would not change his decision and the videolink ended.

During the hearing, as the man's alleged actions were detailed, he exclaimed "that's a lie" and spoke over Mr Muirhead, prosecutor Chelsea Pearson and his own Legal Aid solicitor, Erin Beer - who submitted her client had been in custody for 138 days and was at risk of spending more time on remand than he may ultimately be sentenced to serve.

The case was adjourned to the District Court in Mackay at a date to be advised.