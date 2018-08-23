Ian Weigh Toyota nominated for Best in Business awards

BUSINESS AWARD: Ian Weigh Toyota has been nominated for the 2018 Best in Business awards. Ian Weigh (pictured outside the Opposite Lock centre on Denison Street).

BUSINESS AWARD: Ian Weigh Toyota has been nominated for the 2018 Best in Business awards. Ian Weigh (pictured outside the Opposite Lock centre on Denison Street). Chris Ison ROK150914copposite1

IAN Weigh Toyota is one of the local businesses who have been nominated for the 2018 Best in Business Awards.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow said the awards were an opportunity to showcase the region's "strong business community” and to "celebrate the people who are the driving force behind the most successful businesses”.

"We know that local businesses create jobs and are the building blocks of our economy and our future,” Cr Strelow said.

"Each year we see an impressive list of entrants who are passionate about their businesses and strive for excellence.

"I encourage business owners and their loyal customers to submit entries for the 2018 awards. Your entry will allow us to share and celebrate some of our local success stories.”

The 2018 Best in Business award nominations are open until October 16.

The Morning Bulletin's media advertising manager, Jens Kraeft, said keep an eye out in future editions of the paper with nomination forms printed multiple times each week.