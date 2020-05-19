Ibis leave mess in The Range

IBIS birds have been causing chaos in The Range, particularly around the areas of Agnes St and the grammar schools, roosting and leaving their droppings on footpaths.

When asking Rockhampton Regional Council if they were able to address the issue, it was noted ibis birds are native to Australia and protected under the Nature Conservation Act.

Planning and Regulation spokesperson Councillor Ellen Smith advised if a landholder wanted to relocate an ibis nest on their property they would need to apply for a permit from the Department of Environment and Science (DES).