At the start of the coronavirus pandemic there was concern over the potential effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic there was concern over the potential effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Taking anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen does not increase the risk of developing a severe form of Covid-19 or of dying from it, according to a new study, the largest so far on this class of medicines.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic there was concern over the potential effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which are used to treat everything from minor pain to chronic arthritis and cardiovascular disease.

The authors recommended that doctors should continue to prescribe NSAIDs as they have in the past.

"We now have clear evidence that NSAIDs are safe to use in patients with Covid-19, which should provide reassurance to both clinicians and patients that they can continue to be used in the same way as before the pandemic began."

- Death rates the same -

In March 2020, for example, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that people suffering Covid-19 symptoms avoid self-medicating with ibuprofen, after French officials warned that anti-inflammatory drugs could worsen effects of the virus.

Of these, 4,211 had taken NSAIDs before hospitalisation.

It also found that those who took NSAIDs were "no more likely to be admitted to critical care, need invasive or non-invasive ventilation, or require oxygen".

They also did not know how long patients had taken the drugs and whether they were taking them for a serious chronic condition or temporary symptoms.

Originally published as Ibuprofen does not worsen Covid symptoms: study