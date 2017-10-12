32°
Ibusuki and Rockhampton's bond grows

Japanese visitor 14-year-old Ishida Atsuki from Ibusuki City visited the Rockhampton Zoo and had a close encounter with Ollie the Olive Python and zookeeper Adam Swadling.
THE Mayor of Rockhampton's Japanese sister city has expressed his thanks for the two cities' 37-year relationship.

DEAR Mayor Strelow,

Thank you for your warm friendship and ongoing support of the sister city relationship between Rockhampton and Ibusuki.

Our students received such a warm welcome and had many wonderful experiences during their home-stay in Rockhampton.

They learnt not only lots of English, but also differences in culture and lifestyle between Japan and Australia.

I appreciate all your help in giving our students this invaluable opportunity.

Their memorable experiences will give them new perspectives.

I would also like to thank the host families who welcomed and took care of our students as if they were their own.

I hope our relationship will continue to grow stronger and enhance a greater understanding of our two cultures.

I am looking forward to seeing your students in December.

Yours sincerely

Etsuo Toyodome

Mayor, Ibusuki City

