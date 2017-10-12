Ibusuki and Rockhampton's bond grows

THE Mayor of Rockhampton's Japanese sister city has expressed his thanks for the two cities' 37-year relationship.
DEAR Mayor Strelow,
Thank you for your warm friendship and ongoing support of the sister city relationship between Rockhampton and Ibusuki.
Our students received such a warm welcome and had many wonderful experiences during their home-stay in Rockhampton.
They learnt not only lots of English, but also differences in culture and lifestyle between Japan and Australia.
I appreciate all your help in giving our students this invaluable opportunity.
Their memorable experiences will give them new perspectives.
I would also like to thank the host families who welcomed and took care of our students as if they were their own.
I hope our relationship will continue to grow stronger and enhance a greater understanding of our two cultures.
I am looking forward to seeing your students in December.
Yours sincerely
Etsuo Toyodome
Mayor, Ibusuki City