ICare pleads for support

Cr Nigel Hutton and Cr Jan Kelly are calling on the community to help keep ICare running to support people in need.

Cr Nigel Hutton and Cr Jan Kelly are calling on the community to help keep ICare running to support people in need.

YEPPOON ICare is calling for support as funds run out for the community project that helps people experiencing hardship across the Capricorn Coast.

Since its inception in 2017, ICare has been embraced by the community, with donations exceeding $35,000 from the community, businesses and individuals to support its vital work.

ICare has distributed $33,785 worth of groceries and fuel vouchers for vulnerable people and the need continues to grow.

A small committee of volunteers – Shirley Green, Judith-Ann Smith, Chris Towel, Desley Rial, Karen Burkhardt, Wilma Langton, Jan Kelly, Nigel Hutton and Sue Hamilton – have been part of the project from the very beginning and are eagerly seeking ways to raise funds and promote the program to the community so they can continue to help those in need.

Cr Hutton said more than 1000 people had used the service since it began, and figures show that need is increasing.

“In this last quarter alone, we helped 86 recipients, which is double the result for the same period the previous year; including 44 singles, 34 one-parent households inclusive of a total of 79 children, and eight two-parent families with 20 children,” Cr Hutton said.

“The strength of this organisation has been its ongoing support from the community, regular donations from groups such as Capricorn Coast Healthy Ageing, the council workforce, the Combined Churches of the Coast, and Yeppoon Lions Pinefest, with some $35,000 raised.

“Right now, help is needed more than ever so we are asking the community to lend a hand by donating towards this vital service for our more vulnerable residents.”

Cr Kelly said the beginning of the school year and the ferocious fires experienced in November had greatly affected the community, increasing the number of requests from vulnerable families in recent months.

“The need for this service has outgrown our capacity and we require immediate financial support to ensure that in the next quarter no family or individual suffering personal hardship goes without,” Cr Kelly said.

“Without immediate support, we will cease being able to provide this vital support to families within weeks.

“Worryingly, based on the previous year’s data, we are approaching the months of highest need, yet due to the demand of the summer, have no capacity beyond the next few weeks to provide this vital service to the community.

“We need financial contributions to sustain the project until our community’s capacity to support itself resurges.”

This project provides grocery vouchers and fuel vouchers to help desperate members of the community while they await processes for longer-term supports.

It also allows the highly professional and trained staff at the community centre to provide vital contacts to agencies and organisations tailored to meet the needs of these vulnerable members of the community to ensure pathways for success.

If you are able to help, you can contact program co-ordinator Sue Hamilton at 80 John St, Yeppoon, by phoning 4913 3840, or emailing sue.hamilton@livingstone.qld.gov.au.