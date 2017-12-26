Ice addict loses it at worker, busted with weapon

Guy Sean Leigh Gallagher pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 21 to one count of using a carriage service to harass and one of possessing a restricted weapon.

HE WAS couch surfing and high on ice when he repeatedly called and abused an employment agency staff member over money.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said Gallagher called APM Employment Services at 11am on May 16 to make an appointment to sort out an issue that was linked to Centrelink payments.

Sgt Stafford said the staff member who answered the phone tried to explain that type of appointment could only be done face-to-face, not over the phone as he was requesting.

Sgt Stafford said Gallagher abused the woman before hanging up.

He rang five times in three hours, with the staff member's supervisor putting one call on speaker to

hear the abuse.

Defence lawyer Morgan Adams said Gallagher did not recall much about the those calls, but remembered being angry while high on meth.

Mr Adams said that at the

time of the offence, Gallagher was couch surfing in Rockhampton and the APM service was in Maryborough.

"He is desperately sorry for the really nasty behaviour using the carriage service," he said.

He said Gallagher had signed up for anger management courses as a result and had undertaken steps to rehabilitate from his meth addiction.

As for the the restricted weapon, the court heard Gallagher was a passenger in a vehicle intercepted by police on October 26 and police saw him slump in the seat, which grabbed their attention.

Gallagher had an axe handle constructed into a billy club and no axe head was located.

He was ordered to pay $1750 in fines for both offences.