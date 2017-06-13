24°
News

Ice addiction, DV spike leads to more CQ children in crisis

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 13th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
Mrs Lauga said theinvestment would fund the extra staff, bringing down caseloads, improving practice and support to children, parents and carers.
Mrs Lauga said theinvestment would fund the extra staff, bringing down caseloads, improving practice and support to children, parents and carers. evgenyatamanenko

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE in three children in need of protection in the past year had a parent using ice.

This, along with the escalating figures in domestic violence orders and offences, has lead to the largest funding injection in child safety in a decade, according to Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

"The growing prevalence of ice use among families and escalating reporting of domestic and family violence meant additional support was needed for Central Queensland parents grappling with complex issues around violence and ice addiction,” she said.

"Alarmingly, one in three children found to be in need of protection in the past year had a parent who was using ice.”

Ms Lauga said the funding in the 2017 State Budget meant almost 300 new child safety frontline and frontline support staff would be hired over the next two years.

"Importantly, this includes creating senior Child Safety Officer positions that provide career progression for our valued, frontline child safety staff so experienced officers stay working directly with families on the frontline and are able to mentor new staff,” she said.

Ms Lauga said an additional $200 million investment over four years meant an extra 236 new child safety workers would hit the ground this coming financial year, increasing to 292 in 2018-19.

"This is on top of 129 new child safety staff that commenced in 2016-17 - a total of 421 new child safety staff over three years,” she said.

Mrs Lauga said theinvestment would fund the extra staff, bringing down caseloads, improving practice and support to children, parents and carers.

"That's why we are investing $7.4 million over three years to help families struggling with an addiction to ice,” she said.

"We want to make sure support is there for families so they can get the facts, develop strategies and find out where to access help and support.

"This significant investment brings our total budget for Child and Family Services to over $1.1 billion for 2017-18 and places Queensland's child protection system on a sustainable path.”

The 2017-18 budget boosts investment in child safety over the next four years, and includes:

  • $62.9 million for the creation of 50 new senior child safety officers and 68 child safety officers.
  • $16.2 million for the creation of 40 new child safety support officer positions to provide more dedicated support to children living in out of home of care.
  • $10.6 million for the creation of 40 new administration officers positions to work on the frontline in Child Safety Service Centres to support front line workers.
  • $10.3 million for the creation of 20 new Child Safety Senior Team Leaders positions to improve supervision and ensure experienced workers are on hand to work with staff on complex cases.
  • $7.8 million for an additional 20 child safety staff to form a relief pool to backfill for staff on leave.
  • $3.7 million for an additional seven child safety staff to form mobile, specialist practice teams
  • $5.5 million to increase Intensive Family Support service, and
  • $2.2 million to support child safety staff working in the community.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  brittany lauga mp child safety domestic violence ice addiction state budget 2017

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

WHO doesn’t love a good market!? The fresh produce, the beautiful handmade crafts and clothes, the to-die-for food trucks – the list of pros goes on.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Tributes flow for Mackay police officer hit by car

Tributes flow for Mackay police officer hit by car

A MACKAY police officer, 44, has died in hospital after he was struck by a car at Glenella last week, according to Queensland Police.

Landry hits back at Strelow's Gap Dam push

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow are at loggerheads over need for update feasibility study for Gap Dam proposal.

Leaders at loggerhead over dam proposal

After 13 years he probably thought he'd gotten away with it

File image of a burnt out car.

Dumb crime committed in 2004 comes back to haunt a 40-year-old dad.

Boring old shed creates major bidding war in CQ town

SURPRISE PRICE: 14 Jarrah St, Blackwater sold for $550,000 to a southern investor last month. INSET: Mark Muldrew.

Town moving on from bust and boom

Local Partners

Complexity to Bayton Award winner's art work

IF YOU ever sat down and had a conversation about the things Tobias De Maine knows, you'd be left scratching your head as to what he really is.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Five calls for help in seven days for CQ coast guards

CHSS coast guard.

Coast guard crews kept busy

Creepy ride sure to freak everyone out at the Rocky Show

Trent Woodall has brough his ghost train "Spook" to the Rockhampton Show.

Australia's biggest ghost train set to scare Rocky's socks off

First act announced for Yeppoon Village Festival

The CQ University Village Festival have announced Sara Storer as the first act.

Beloved singer-songwriter to headline this year's event

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 28 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets. June 10, 2017

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

THE Project star Carrie Bickmore has been lashed online for launching her beanie cancer appeal on the same day as a near identical fundraiser.

Irwins take their Family Feud to US TV screens

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

Tim Minchin posted this photo of with Mark Hamill and Danny Rubin at the Tony Awards on his Instagram account.

Bette Middler steals the show by winning her first Tony Award

REVEALED: Top 5 thrilling rides at the Rocky Show 2017

The Beast

The top 5 thrilling rides to check out at this year's Show

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

Unique Family Home opposite Parkland and Playground

9 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Nestled in a quiet neighbourhood, just a stone's throw from schools and Stockland Shopping Centre is this truly uniquely designed, spacious family home, directly...

Double Storey Three Bedroom Unit in Allenstown Under $250,000

3/31 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 3 1 1 $249,900

Find this unit in the quiet suburb of Allenstown and in close proximity to the Allenstown Shopping complex, Mater Hospital, Catholic primary and secondary schools...

Fantastic Gable/New Roof/ Front Deck and 2 Bay Shed - Only $269,000

160 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

What a brilliant Property to live in, or rent out. Priced to Sell! This fantastic gable offers the amazing character and charm of yesteryear, combined beautifully...

PRIME POSITION - BIG VALUE!

160 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $265,000

THIS IS a GENUINE and IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY to purchase into Rockhampton's MOST HIGHLY regarded Suburb! - SAVE MONEY on fuel and walk the Kids to School ...

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps - The...

Make your Rural Change!

Lot 2 / 1237 Farnborough Road, Farnborough 4703

2 1 1 Offers Over...

Quaint 2-bedroom cottage sits at the foot of a mountain in Farnborough positioned on 40 acres of pristine rural land! • 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom cottage with country...

LOOKING FOR A HUGE QUEENSLANDER TO RENOVATE? INSPECT TODAY.

259 William Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $379,000

EXPERIENCE LIVING IN A MAGNIFICENT QUEENSLANDER WITH OLD WORLD CHARM. ENJOY THE SALT WATER POOL. FRONT AND BACK DECKS. BEAUTIFUL BREEZES. RESTORE THIS BEAUTIFUL...

SHED, DECK, 3 BEDROOM SOLID HOME. $225,000

173 Lakes Creek Road, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $225,000

THIS PROPERTY WILL TICK THE BOXES FOR YOUR WANTS AND NEEDS. CURRENTLY RENTED TO GREAT TENANTS AT $280 PER WEEK UNTIL THE 30TH AUGUST, 2018. • LARGE DECK • DOUBLE...

Quiet and Private

27 Chalmers Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $310,000

If you've been looking for a nice quiet street in a sought after location, then this one is for you. This very much loved home has 3 good sized bedrooms, an office...

4 BEDROOMS. 3 BATHROOMS. 2 LIVING ROOMS. 5409m2 Alot. VIEWS FOREVER. $455,000

9 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 4 3 2 $455,000

Move straight into this massive 4 Bedroom Brick home with spectacular views overlooking the upmarket Olive Estate only minutes away from Rockhampton. This...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Contrasting homes with stunning views from Rocky's peak

The quite breath-taking views of the Rockhampton CBD and beyond.

Mt Archer homes with "other-worldy" feel

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!