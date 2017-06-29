ICE BATTLE: $6.8M CQ support program revealed

Ken ODowd and Michelle Landry regarding funding for drug and alcohol support in Central Queensland.

THE battle against ice in Central Queensland is ramping up with a $6.8 million programme set to make a real differance.

New counselling and support services will soon be available for people in Central Queensland affected by the misuse of alcohol and drugs - including ice.

Members for Capricornia and Flynn, Michelle Landry and Ken O'Dowd today welcomed an announcement made by the local Primary Health Network (PHN) commissioned Drug ARM Australasia and Lives Lived Well to deliver drug and alcohol services with a $631,000 funding boost under the Australian Government's National Ice Action Strategy.

Lives Lived Well is an experienced provider delivering free specialised counselling and support for people struggling with drug and alcohol misuse living in the Rockhampton, Gladstone, Livingstone and Banana regions.

The service will include telephone counselling for people living in remote parts of Central Queensland who need support.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the service used evidence-baseded therapies and was available across the Central Queensland region to adults who had alcohol or drug use problems.

"It is a vital boost to after-hours and crisis care support services for people across these communities,” Ms Landry said.

"The funding is a vital boost to after-hours and crisis care support services for people across the Flynn and Capricornia communities. The work of these service providers will greatly enhance the capacity to provide assistance in the local area.

Lives Lived Well will offer clients 'wrap around' support and treatment, including referrals to its day program or other programs of support, providing clients with flexibility and the ability to tailor their treatment to individual needs.

It will cater for people across the treatment spectrum, from those at risk through to those with severe or complex alcohol or drug misuse.

Drug ARM Australasia has 37 years' experience in delivering these programs and will provide local and culturally appropriate counselling services - either online or through telehealth channels like video conferencing - over a 12-week period.

The Australian Government has provided more than $6.8 million in funding to the Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN over three years from 2016-17.

The National Ice Action Strategy will lead health service planning at a regional level, and commission innovative and locally focused services that best meet the specific health needs of individuals and communities.

Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd said drug and alcohol abuse takes a great toll on families and communities in Central Queensland.

"We're pleased to be able to announce that this $6.8 million programme will make a real difference in the battle against ice,” he said.

"The funding will significantly increase the capacity of these existing services to deliver counselling and support to individuals, families and children affected by methamphetamines, alcohol and other drugs.

"The PHN has provided funding of almost $397,000 to Drug ARM Australasia and almost $234,000 to Lives Lived Well over two years from 2016-17 to provide new counselling and support services.”