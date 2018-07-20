Ice business change-up couldn't keep dad from trouble

First he smoked weed, then he tried ice. Soon he was hooked, then he was trafficking.

WHEN he gave cops a fake name, his choice was arguably not the most original one.

Dean Kingston Lacey was jailed after introducing seven people to a Sunshine Coast ice syndicate.

The father of three was sentenced on Thursday after running afoul of the law sporadically from 2014.

After one arrest, Lacey declined a police interview, got bail, but was soon after pulled over.

"He pretended his name was John and he ran away from police,” prosecutor Sandra Cupina told Brisbane Supreme Court.

Cops caught him and found a small amount of drugs in his sock.

Ms Cupina said Lacey trafficked for six months, wholesaling drugs for about half that time.

At one point Lacey, 38, got locked up for a driving offence.

When released from custody, Lacey "changed his business practice a little,” Ms Cupina said.

She said Lacey took a less hands-on role but earned "a finder's fee” for recruiting people to the business.

Defence counsel Damian Walsh said when police busted the drug enterprise, Lacey didn't actually pocket the cash he'd expected.

He said at age 15, Lacey "rebelled against the very strict Christianity of his mother's regime” and went to Western Australia.

Lacey had a reasonable job history, the court heard.

He had a removalist business but was introduced to ice in about 2012, Mr Walsh said.

He got hooked, started selling and his wife left him.

But Lacey was a "very loving and caring father” with good rehab prospects, Mr Walsh said.

Lacey was sentenced for more than a dozen drug, unlicensed driving and property offences, and one for a dodgy boat deal.

He paid for the allegedly stolen boat with half an ounce of ice and sold the vessel for $5000, Ms Cupina said.

Justice David Boddice said a "very aggravating feature” was that Lacey trafficked, went into custody, then resumed trafficking.

Lacey was jailed for 11 years.

But because of his guilty pleas and time already served in custody, his parole eligibility date was fixed at November 27, 2022. -NewsRegional