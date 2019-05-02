Menu
A 25-year-old Springsure man has been charged with multiple drug-related offenses after searches executed by the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) executed searches in the Springsure area.
Crime

Ice, cocaine seized by Organised Crime Squad in CQ town

Maddelin McCosker
by
2nd May 2019 10:22 AM
A 25-year-old Springsure man has been charged after searches of properties in two CQ towns at the beginning of April.

On April 9, detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) executed searches at Springsure and Wealwandangie as part of ongoing investigations into Operation Quebec Brazen.

During the searches, police seized ten grams of methylamphetamine, four grams of cocaine, utensils and other items used in connection with dangerous drugs.

The 25-year-old Springsure man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils and possessing things used in connection with dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in the Emerald Magistrates Court on May 14.

The Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) has detectives based at various locations across Queensland and is continually seeking information from the community to assist in targeting criminal offences affecting rural communities.

If you have information, detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) at Forest Hill can be contacted on 07 5465 4200.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900702457

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

