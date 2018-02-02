Ice coffee and smokes a recipe for jail for repeat offender

Rael Stephen Goss, 30, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday (February 1) to one count of fraud, three of attempted fraud and one of fail to appear in court.

A REPEAT offender who tried to use the bank card of a friend of his mum's to buy "iced coffee and cigarettes” will spend the next three months in prison.

Along with being sentenced for these, Goss was also resentenced for possessing drug utensils and trespass for which he had originally received a probation order for, but breached when he failed to report.

He also breached a suspended sentence when he committed the fraud offences in March and April.

"You have a terrible criminal history littered with dishonesty and drug offences,” Magistrate Jeff Clarke said.

"You've been given every opportunity by the court.”

Police prosecutor Jess King said Goss used the credit card to purchase $118.13 of goods from the Mt Morgan IGA on March 27.

He tried to use the same card again for a $155.85 and a $23.95 transaction - both declined.

Goss then tried to use the card at the Golden Mount twice for amounts of $18.50 and $5.

Ms King said when police questioned him about the transactions he said he mostly likely purchased "iced coffee and cigarettes”.

She said when he was questioned about the fail to appear, he told police he had attended the court house that day but became scared of going to jail so he ran away.

The court heard Goss failed to report to probation after he turned up for a counselling session but the counsellor wasn't available and felt let down so he tried to 'rehabilitate' on his own.

The court also heard he had failed to turn up to two counselling appointments prior to this.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said Goss was living with his extremely ill mother who had recently recovered from cancer and then been diagnosed with a vascular disorder.

She said Goss was addicted to opiates and had been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrena, drug induced psychosis, depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said in relation to the fraud, his former partner had turned up at his place with the card and the pair went shopping with it.

Mr Clarke told Goss that unless he addressed his drug addiction first, he was not going to get far with addressing his mental health issues.

He ordered Goss to a head sentence of nine months prison with a parole release date of May 1, 2018; along with ordering he pay restitution of $118.13.

Goss tried to plead with Mr Clarke to be sent to a mental health facility or drug rehabilitation facility instead of prison, after the sentence was handed down.