Mum turns ideas into reality for sick kids at Rocky Hospital

EVERYTHING is a little bit better when ice cream is involved - even a trip to the hospital.

Yesterday, children's eyes lit up as 17 litre tubs of Gelato, all the colours of the rainbow (with sprinkles to match), were wheeled into the Rockhampton Hospital Paediatric Ward.

It all started a couple of months ago when Roxanne Brand, 49, was sweating on the back veranda thinking about entering a Facebook competition run by Gelattisimo to 'win your height in gelato' with a question: 'What would you do with your gelato if you won?'

Ms Brand hit upon the idea of donating her prize to the sick kids in the Rockhampton Hospital Paediatric Ward after recalling how sad things were in hospital when she was there with her sick daughter.

Her idea struck a chord with Gelattisimo's Manager David Lim who couldn't help but award her the prize.

"Sometimes it's not such a great sensation coming to hospital with kids so I thought I'd donate all the gelato to the paediatric ward," Ms Brand said.

"I thought it could be fun and exciting and good for my kids because I could show them the power of giving and that it's good medicine.

"The hospital suggested doing a superhero day and putting up the balloons and everything, it's really good," she said.

Nurse unit manager of the children's ward Sally Hillman said the doctors and nurses loved getting dressed up and the ice cream celebration was a great way to celebrate the recent opening of their outpatient children's ward.