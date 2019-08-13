Ice cream without all the nasties: Dairy, gluten, nut free

EMU Park resident Nikky Simpson has taken her frustration and turned it into the Capricorn Coast's newest business, No Moo 4U, and it all began at this year's Festival of the Wind.

Nikky said she was enjoying a lovely day with her husband and daughter who was at the festival in costume as a furry friend.

"It was a lovely day, a little warm so I decided to buy ice-creams. I was able to purchase ice-creams for my husband and I thought my daughter would be feeling rather warm in her furry costume, so I set about checking the stalls for somewhere to buy my daughter one,” Nikky said.

"She has a protein intolerance so that was easier said than done. There wasn't anyone who catered to her intolerance, which made me feel rather annoyed to begin with.”

Not to be beaten, Nikky searched the internet for recipes and solutions so her daughter could enjoy an ice-cream like everyone else.

"I eventually managed to source six different varieties of gluten and dairy-free waffle cones and baskets, I found 10 gluten, dairy free, nut free and vegan friendly sauces and now have recipes for two varieties of ice-cream, one is a soy based and the other is a fruit base along with delicious waffle cones,” she said.

"I decided to create a family business that provides options for people who have food allergies and preferences that could service markets, sporting events and other activities across the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton.

"I left my job in aged care and with the help of my husband, my daughter and lots of friends who have been happy to taste test the products.

"Thanks to my husband's diligence, I now have a van that is in the process of being signwritten, have my council approvals ready and can begin offering my healthy 100% dairy free, gluten free, nut free and vegan friendly soft serve options to the region.

"All my packaging is either edible or biodegradable and perfect for your compost, which ticks even more boxes for the new business.”

The new van will be available for events across the region

Nikky said Australia now has one of the highest food allergy rates in the developed world, with more people turning away from traditional dairy foods.

"I realised how limited the choices and varieties of takeaway options are for those who experience allergies,” she said.

"I am determined to change that and now have a full range of delicious goodies to select from, evennon allergy sufferers will love them.”

Nikky said No Moo 4U will be located at the Luna Markets in Yeppoon and Rockhampton, Ross Creek, Causeway Lake, Hartley Street in Emu Park near the men's shed and at events throughout the region.

The business will also be available for private functions.

Follow No Moo 4U on Facebook and Instagram for daily locations.