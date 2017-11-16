Ice freak's warts and all admissions to drugs and assaults

The man, 31, had pleaded guilty at the beginning of the trial in the Rockhampton District Court to two counts of assault, one of choking, one of common assault and one of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

A ROCKHAMPTON man accused of forcing his now ex-partner to give him oral sex has been found not guilty by a jury.

The man, 31, had pleaded guilty at the beginning of the trial in the Rockhampton District Court to two counts of assault, one of choking, one of common assault and one of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

He was sentenced this afternoon for the offences he pleaded guilty to after the jury returned the not guilty verdict just after lunch yesterday.

The assaults and choking incidents took place between May 19 and June 13, 2016, including an assault incident where he assaulted her while his mother was in the house, the injuries she'd sustained from the assaults included a laceration to her forehead near the hairline, two ruptured eardrums and a round bruise where he'd poked her with a broom handle.

The accused had taken the stand during the trial and defence lawyer Ross Lo Monaco described his evidence as "warts and all" admissions to his drug taking, assaults and choking against the victim with some variances in version of events.

The court heard the couple's relationship started unravelling after the man discovered something on the woman's phone he didn't like and he threw it in on coals of a fire, but, according to Mr Lo Monaco, the man retrieved it before the phone was damaged.

A domestic violence order was then put in place and the woman returned to her family on the Sunshine Coast.

Crown Prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence submitted the woman returned to Rockhampton after the defendant threatened her and her family, including her own children.

The court heard one of the assaults involved the man hitting the woman in the head while she was in bed - rupturing her ear drums.

"She indicates (in her victim impact statement) in her current relationship she has difficulties with trust and sleeping arrangements,” Ms Lawrence said.

She said the victim was also too scared to be in the house alone.

Mr Lo Monaco said they were both 'ice freaks smoking and injecting the illicit substance.

He referred to one of the assault incidents where she claimed he became angry with her when she asked to go to Coles to get food.

"She said she needed food because she hadn't eaten for three days," Mr Lo Monaco said.

"She (admitted) she'd been using speed for three days (and that's why she hadn't eaten)."

The court also heard the defendant admitted to "stabbing himself in the neck to get a hit of ice".

Mr Lo Monaco said during his incarceration of 496 days, he has 'dried out' and been a model prisoner, working in the metal shop and completing a number of certificates.

"This is the first time he has been in jail,” he said.

"It's been a valuable lesson to him.”

The court heard the defendant's parents were both community leaders - his father a long-standing member for a council in South-East Queensland - and it was drugs that had sent him on a downward spiral when he was introduced to meth five years ago.

Mr Lo Monaco outlined his client's work history which showed he'd been employed full-time in various jobs since leaving school up until he started using meth and then the employment was sporadic 'odd jobs'.

The court heard his criminal history did include four domestic violence breaches against two previous partners - in 2009, 2013 and 2015 - of which he has four children with.

Judge Michael Burnett gave the man a head sentence of 13-months jail and an immediate parole release date. He has further matters to be sentenced on in the magistrates court today and was remanded in custody for those offences.