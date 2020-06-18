HUGE RAID: Ice, guns, taser and bobcat seized in drug raids

ICE, heroin, a taser and stolen bobcat are among items seized by police in recent drug raids in Warwick and Allora.

They led to police charging 42 people with 192 offences including drug trafficking and possession, and weapons and burglary offences.

The raids started in October 2019, with the last conducted at the weekend.

Police recovered MDMA, methylamphetamines, heroin, cocaine, cannabis, drug utensils, used syringes, several firearms, a taser, flick knife, knuckle dusters and more than $10,000 worth of cash, alleged to be the proceeds of crime.

Officers also recovered a stolen bobcat, valued at $35,000.

Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard said the scale of the arrests was surprising given most offenders lived in Allora, a town with a population a little over 1200.

"It will stop the drug trade in that area, we hope," he said.

"We are very happy with work police and detectives from Allora and Warwick, along with any other police that were involved.

"These operations do not occur overnight and there is a lot of intelligence gathering involved.

"I want to thank the members of the community that assisted."

Insp Howard said the region's drug dealers should be put on notice and though police were engaged in significant COVID-19 related operations, they were still focused busting up criminal endeavours.

"We are still targeting drug offences across the Darling Downs district," he said.

Some have already appeared in the Warwick Magistrates Court, with the remaining to appear either there or at the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on a later date.