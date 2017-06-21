25°
Ice scourge: Vital service launched in CQ

Trish Bowman | 21st Jun 2017 11:04 AM
Annie O'Brien is facilitating the Extend Program in Yeppoon
Annie O'Brien is facilitating the Extend Program in Yeppoon

JUST days after news of a mass overdose involving 11 teenagers, Annie O'Brien is calling for people with any addiction to seek help.

The group facilitator is tackling ice addiction, launching a recovery program in Yeppoon.

Ms O'Brien holds a diploma in counselling, is a Reiki Master and has held workshops in personal development.

It is her compassion for others that led her to become a group leader for the Extend Program for recovering addicts.

She said there were children being exposed to the ice epidemic, with 95 children in Central Queensland reported to need protection in the past year, due to a parent's addiction.

"The statistics show that 60% of these children were under the age of five which is devastating for the children and the families,” Ms O'Brien said.

"The ice addict, or any addict for that matter, needs to be ready to make that change, before they can make that conscious choice to recover and that's not going to happen overnight.

"In the meantime, what's happening to the parents, the spouses, the brothers and sisters of the addict? Ice is destroying families and relationships.”

Ms O'Brien believes the drug takes hostages and infiltrates whole families and she recognised it was not only the addict who needed help.

"Families are falling through the cracks, fighting their own personal battles, with no means of getting themselves back on their feet,” she said.

"How can they possibly be expected to know how to deal with this?”

Ms O'Brien is offering the Extend Program, working within the framework of the 9 Conscious Choices which are designed by The Addictive World, to help those touched by addiction, PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

The Extend Program supports, and respects each person's recovery.

Ms O' Brien said it was a program where there was no judgment or criticism in the group, and participants come to understand that nobody is broken.

The program is a nine-week commitment of conversation, study, meditation and social activity with skills to practice at home.

Courses are limited to 10 people and sponsors are welcome to offset costs.

The Extend Program kicks off in Yeppoon on July 17.

Call Ms O'Brien on 0409644048.

