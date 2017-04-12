Ice stash found in car roof cavity

IN just a matter of months, a young Capricorn Coast woman was introduced to recreational drugs, became addicted and then began supplying others to support her habit.

When she eventually appeared in court last month, she had been undergoing rehabilitation and was sober.

It's been a long road for 20-year-old Ashleigh Tayla Carr and in sentencing her, Judge Michael Burnett warned that staying away from drugs would be an issue for her for a long time.

Carr was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on March 17, convicted of three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and three of supply.

Carr was only 19 years old when she was charged and shortly after she lost her job when the Capricorn Resort closed its doors.

Carr's mother was in court for the sentencing hearing and heard Crown prosecutor, Alexandra Baker tell the court room how Carr had come to police attention as the subject of a late night driving curfew.

Ms Baker said police had searched Carr's vehicle at a service station and hidden in a roof cavity found clip seal bags containing 0.711 grams of methamphetamines, one MDMA (ecstasy) tablet, seven grams of cannabis, a 'bum bag' containing drug paraphernalia, digital scales, $150 cash and a list of people owing money for drugs.

Defence lawyer, Doug Winning said Carr began experimenting with drugs in 2015 when she moved to Yeppoon to look for work.

He said by March the following year she had become immersed in the town's drug culture and her use of ice had become a problem.

"She feared she would become addicted...by July it had become obvious her drug use was reaching a serious state,” Mr Winning told the court.

He said it was with her mother's encouragement that Carr reached out for help, first through her GP and then the Rockhampton Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Service.

When she moved back to live with her mother in north Queensland in December last year, she continued her appointments with her ATODS psychologist, via telephone.

"It is to your great advantage your mother saw the difficulty you were having,” Judge Michael Burnett said.

He warned that staying away from drugs would be an issue for Carr for a long time.

"These drugs are dangerous.

"In this court, we see people regularly turn up in their 40s and they look like they are in their 70s,” he said.

"That is the least of the dangers of these drugs to young people.”

Carr was sentenced to a nine-month prison term, which was immediately suspended.

She will have the sentence hang over her head for two years along with 12 months probation.