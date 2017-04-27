Rocky families tell of 'absolutely devastating experience'

OVER IT: Families with ice addicted loved ones wants a detox centre for the region.

AS Queensland's first ice summit begins in Rockhampton today, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has spoken about the importance of community strength in fighting drug abuse.

Addressing a crowd over 100 strong at Bauhinia House, Ms Palaszczuk acknowledged the multi-faceted issue of ice addiction, encompassing child safety and domestic violence - but said the strength of the Rockhampton community would prevail.

"We meet here in Rockhampton today, not because the challenge is isolated here or most pronounced here," she said.

"We meet here because I know the strength in this community by those affected and the families who want to fight this drug."

Ms Palaszczuk also spoke about the pain of hearing stories of lived experience from mothers and grandmothers of ice addicts whom she previously met with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

"To listen to them talk about the absolutely devastating experience of watching their precious child completely transform under the influence of this drug was some of the most painful stories that I have listened to," she said.

"But from those stories, the resolve and strength was as strong as I have seen in any people I have come across."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk expects the next election will be fought using electorate boundaries to be proposed on Friday. DAN PELED

Following the Premier's address lived experience perspectives were shared by members of the public, but media were excluded from attending to protect speakers' privacy.

Ms Palaszczuk has promised to come down hard with the full resources of law enforcement agencies on the criminal groups.

"But we need to do much more than that," she has previously said.

"Ice may be slightly less addictive than heroin, but its effects trap users in a downward spiral that takes far greater time and resources to escape."

The issue of drug use within the community is comparable to domestic and family violence, Ms Palaszczuk said, but she firmly believes the issue must come out from "behind closed doors".

"The challenge is not there's or Queensland's alone, we must tackle this as a community," she said.

"People are struggling to cope with it but we need to give them the strength to be able to talk about it publicly."