27°
News

Rocky families tell of 'absolutely devastating experience'

Chloe Lyons
| 27th Apr 2017 12:47 PM Updated: 1:16 PM
OVER IT: Families with ice addicted loved ones wants a detox centre for the region.
OVER IT: Families with ice addicted loved ones wants a detox centre for the region. John Gass

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS Queensland's first ice summit begins in Rockhampton today, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has spoken about the importance of community strength in fighting drug abuse.

Addressing a crowd over 100 strong at Bauhinia House, Ms Palaszczuk acknowledged the multi-faceted issue of ice addiction, encompassing child safety and domestic violence - but said the strength of the Rockhampton community would prevail.

"We meet here in Rockhampton today, not because the challenge is isolated here or most pronounced here," she said.

"We meet here because I know the strength in this community by those affected and the families who want to fight this drug."

Ms Palaszczuk also spoke about the pain of hearing stories of lived experience from mothers and grandmothers of ice addicts whom she previously met with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

"To listen to them talk about the absolutely devastating experience of watching their precious child completely transform under the influence of this drug was some of the most painful stories that I have listened to," she said.

"But from those stories, the resolve and strength was as strong as I have seen in any people I have come across."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk expects the next election will be fought using electorate boundaries to be proposed on Friday.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk expects the next election will be fought using electorate boundaries to be proposed on Friday. DAN PELED

Following the Premier's address lived experience perspectives were shared by members of the public, but media were excluded from attending to protect speakers' privacy.

Ms Palaszczuk has promised to come down hard with the full resources of law enforcement agencies on the criminal groups.

"But we need to do much more than that," she has previously said.

"Ice may be slightly less addictive than heroin, but its effects trap users in a downward spiral that takes far greater time and resources to escape."

The issue of drug use within the community is comparable to domestic and family violence, Ms Palaszczuk said, but she firmly believes the issue must come out from "behind closed doors".

"The challenge is not there's or Queensland's alone, we must tackle this as a community," she said.

"People are struggling to cope with it but we need to give them the strength to be able to talk about it publicly."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  annastacia palazsczuk drugs ice addiction ice summit premier queensland rockhampton

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

Overlooking the stunning Keppel Bay marina, harbour and Great Keppel Island on a elevated but flat block, this is a top-end property.

Rocky families tell of 'absolutely devastating experience'

OVER IT: Families with ice addicted loved ones wants a detox centre for the region.

Ice summit: Families talk of 'absolutely devastating experience'

Mayor's four properties in Rocky's flood-prone suburb revealed

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow owns two commercial businesses on Bolsover St, as well as another commercial premises on Depot Hill and three residential premises in Depot Hill, which fall within the boundary of the proposed South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

Mayor's declared properties within the South Rocky Levee alignment.

BREAKING: Carer injured, police hunt for two Rocky girls

Police at a Wandal address.

GIRLS allegedly flee scene after assaulting a carer.

Local Partners

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

Get out of the house and support our local talent

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Rocky families tell of 'absolutely devastating experience'

OVER IT: Families with ice addicted loved ones wants a detox centre for the region.

Ice summit: Families talk of 'absolutely devastating experience'

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Plenty of Australian pride at Rockhampton Anzac Day Parade

(L-R) Grace Davis, Cheyanne Davis, David Davis and Kylie North watch the Rockhampton Anzac Parade.

Thousands turned out to pay their respects to servicemen and women

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

REDUCED TO SELL!!

10/9 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land If your still looking for that perfect block of land there is ... $159,000

If your still looking for that perfect block of land there is no better location then The Gardens Estate. Centrally located within walking distance from Schools...

$349,000! ITS GOT THE LOT!!! POOL, SIDE ACCESS. ENTERTAINMENT AREA.

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $349,000 ...

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

Wonderful opportunity!

22 Kingfisher Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $450,000

You will appreciate the quiet and convenient location of this solid brick home featuring a spacious comfortable floorplan! • Solid brick home with four...

Absolutely Stunning Residence…Must be Viewed!

11 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 4 $520,000

Quality & space have not been compromised in the design of this stunning property making it the ultimate home for the modern family and entertainers. Only 5 years...

Stunning, Cool, Family Home With Shed -Ony $449,000!

13 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

You will absolutely love this vibrant, cool, comfortable, a/c, lowset brick family home, perfectly located in a quiet cul de sac street, in the heart of Norman...

TRIPLEX–CORNER AGNES &amp; ARCHER. UNITS 1,2 &amp; 3 - $540,000 NEGOTIABLE.

1-3/246 Archer Street, The Range 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $540,000

It really is all about Location, Location. Prime real-estate in a prime location. The perfect Renovator and its waiting for that savvy person to take on the...

Fabulous Resort Style Living- Amazing Timber Deck Overlooking In-ground Pool- $319,000!

418 Dean Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

Wow! So unique! What an brilliant family home in Frenchville with wonderful Resort Style Living - you'll feel like you are on holidays all year round. You will...

CALLING ALL 1ST HOME OWNERS, RETIREES &amp; INVESTORS!

3 Clint Close, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $266,500 NEG

This property has been REDUCED AND THE OWNER HAS INSTRUCTED ME TO SELL! Set in the new Gracemere development, in a quiet cul-de-sec, this home is designed for...

A HOME THAT HAS IT ALL!!

193 Auton & Johnson Road, The Caves 4702

3 3 5 $469,000 NEG

Freedom, serenity, escape, tranquility, paradise are the words to describe this magnificent piece of real estate. Located on a 2.47acre's of private land with a...

Attention All Potential Renovators

25 Lauga Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Located on a 1156m2 ( acre plus) is this to be sold low set 3 bedroom home with generous size living areas and in need of a face lift. Features include: -Access to...

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

26 Lexington Dr, Lammermoor.

Sweeping majestic harbour and island views on offer

Suburbs hurting Rocky's property values revealed

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

"LIMITED or no sales" in Rocky suburbs doing it tough hit prices.

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!