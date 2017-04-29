Ice trafficker cops death threat, then jail

A GLADSTONE woman held in custody for her own safety after a Mongols bikie threatened to "jump on her f***king head until her brains came out”, has been jailed for trafficking ice.

It was a more subdued Chantel Marie Dunnet who appeared in the dock before Justice Ann Lyons than an appearance nearly two years ago, when she broke down in the stand, begging Gladstone magistrate Penelope Hay to bail her.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard the New Zealand mother-of-one moved to Gladstone when her long-term partner had accepted a contract to play for Gladstone Rugby League club Valleys.

It heard the hospitality worker's relationship with her partner ended, prompting her to turn to drugs, particularly ice, which she had tried for the first time at 16 while living in New Zealand.

Police Prosecutor Mark Whitbread said Dunnet came to the attention of a police task force Lima Interlude, which was targeting drug trafficking by outlawed motorcycle gang Mongols in 2015.

Mr Whitbread said Dunnet, who wiped away tears during the hearing, was intercepted sourcing drugs from alleged Mongols member Clarence Kercher.

He told the court Dunnet bought methamphetamine from Mr Kercher at least weekly, sometimes up to three times a week, and had bought a significant amount of drugs, worth about $200,000, over about eight months.

Mr Whitbread said Dunnet was selling drugs around Gladstone and although her offences involved large quantities, she was not living the high life, rather using the money for day-to-day living expenses and sustaining her own habit.

Justice Lyons gave Dunnet a head sentence of three and a half years jail, minus the time already served in remand.

It is likely Dunnet will be eligible for release in August. Because she is not an Australian citizen, she could then be deported.

- ARM NEWSDESK