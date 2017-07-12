Ice user puts holes in Rockhampton Hospital wall

AN ICE users addiction to the drug has impacted his mental health status so much, his own aunty had to admit him to the mental health unit.

Gavin John Richardson, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 11.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said it was during his stay at the Rockhampton Hospital, while staff were treating him in triage, that he became aggravated and elbowed and punched a wall.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Richardson, who normally lives in Emerald but had spent the past couple of weeks in Rockhampton to visit his three-year-old daughter, could not remember the incident.

She said he had been seeing a psychiatrist once a week for drug abuse and mental health issues and would continue that help when he returns to Emerald in the coming weeks.

Richardson was on an 18-month probation order at the time of offending.

Magistrate Catherine Benson ordered another probation order for 12-months for this offence, taking into account that drugs were the issue.

"This type of behaviour is not tolerated," she said.

Mrs Benson said it was becoming far to common that front-line staff were becoming victims of abuse because of drug-induced aggravation.