A METH user charged for screaming and yelling at police in Bundaberg Hospital faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on Friday.
Crime

Iced-up man causes scene in hospital emergency section

Kristen Camp
10th Dec 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM
IN THE emergency section of Bundaberg hospital, a meth user was arrested for causing a scene and yelling at police officers.

Brendan Lee Bray pleaded guilty in Gayndah Magistrates Court on Friday December 4 to committing a public nuisance offence and driving while under the influence of methamphetamine.

Bray was charged for the public nuisance offence that occurred on May 8 when he was present in the Bundaberg Hospital emergency section and proceeded to cause a scene by yelling and swearing.

Police prosecutor sergeant Ruddiman said Bray was under the influence of meth at the time.

"He was yelling out 'don't f-cking touch me'," Sgt Ruddiman said.

Sergeant Ruddiman said Bray continued to resist arrest and was placed in handcuffs by police

Solicitor Morgan Harris said Bray had an issue with methamphetamine for his entire adult life.

"He has been using it since 18 years of age," Mr Harris said.

"At the time he was homeless between couches."

The court heard the defendant was also caught driving while under the influence of methamphetamine.

Magistrate Fowler pointed out the severity of causing disruption in an emergency section of a hospital to the defendant.

"There would be children in there somewhere they don't need to hear that, they're stressed enough as it is," Mr Fowler said.

"I appreciate you may have been under the influence of something - that's a matter for you quite frankly."

Bray was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months and was fined $600 for the public nuisance matter.

Convictions were recorded.

