Debbie Ware from ICESUP said the organisation is still there and on hand to help families.
ICESUP support stronger than ever

Trish Bowman
12th Jun 2020 1:43 PM
ICESUP has been a little quiet the past few months as, like other services, they’ve had to cease activity and cancel their monthly group meetings in response to COVID-19 restrictions, but they want to assure families they are still available to lend a hand.

Ms Ware said the group understood that, during this time, the need for support services such as ICESUP had not ceased and, if anything, had increased.

“ICESUP does not discriminate. Having a loved one using ice (or any drugs for that matter) can be an isolating experience, we get that, we’ve felt that, importantly, you don’t have to go through this alone,” Ms Ware said.

“As a group we are here to support you. I encourage people to continue to reach out to me via social media (Facebook or Messenger) and, with restrictions slowly starting to ease, ICESUP is happy to hold a face-to-face meeting at a local park where we can have a good chat while still social distancing, just let me know if you are interested and we’ll make a time.

“Alternatively, our website is available 24/7 with one click options to other great support services at www.icesupportcq.org.”

Ms Ware said recent updates regarding the $14.3 million 42-bed Rockhampton Alcohol and Drug Residential Rehabilitation Facility were encouraging.

“It is currently open for consultation and DSDMIP are calling for submissions prior to June 19,” she said.

“I encourage everyone to jump online, have a read and provide feedback.

“I long for the day of the official ‘soil turning’ for this much needed facility in our region but until then, let’s continue to support each other the best we can.

“To help others we first must be able to help ourselves.”

The purpose-built multifunctional drug and alcohol treatment facility to be located at 607-701 Yaamba Road, Parkhurst will provide residential rehabilitation and residential withdrawal management including:

  • 32 beds for adult residential rehabilitation across 8 separate buildings
  • Adult therapy building
  • 8 withdrawal beds with attached administration and support services building
  • 2 x family single-storey accommodation buildings
  • Family therapy single building, and
  • Recreation and support building.

