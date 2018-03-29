Iconic car brand hits the streets in Rockhampton

Bettina Gray with her new MG.

IN A deal she thought was "too good to be true”, Rockhampton's Bettina Gray is driving away as the first buyer of prestigious brand MG in Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Auto Group became the first Central Queensland dealership to stock the iconic brand on Thursday.

It was love at first drive for Bettina, who only inspected and test-drove the car the day before buying it.

"It drives absolutely beautiful,” she said.

"For my budget I was looking at second-hand cars, I thought this car must have been marked wrong.

"Why wouldn't you jump at this?”

Bettina still couldn't believe she got her new wheels for $26,990.

Business manager Daniel Cox said it felt "brilliant” to sell the dealership's first MG.

"She took it for a test drive and loved it,” he said.

One of Rockhampton Auto Group's owners, Monique Glyndwr said there has been a lot of excitement in the dealership with this new arrival.

"We looked like little kids in the cars,” she said.

"We really enjoyed exploring all the cars features.

"For us now to share that with Rockhampton is really exciting.”

MG cars, which stands for Morris Garage, have been around since the 1920s and are renowned as great cars.

The cars will be stocked from Saic Motors in China who build Volkswagon and are priced from $22,490.