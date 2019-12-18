Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Joseph's Cathedral is set to light up for Christmas from last night.
St Joseph's Cathedral is set to light up for Christmas from last night.
Entertainment

Iconic Christmas lights display returns for 2019

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
18th Dec 2019 6:00 AM

AS CHRISTMAS draws closer, parents are getting busy preparing for the big day, so they are looking for ways to occupy the youngsters.

There is plenty for them to keep entertained in the region.

  • St Joseph’s Cathedral’s Lights of Christmas show: This iconic Rockhampton spectacle has returned after last year saw more than 25,000 people flock to the display on William St. The show started yesterday and continues until December 23.

The shows will run for 20 minutes between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.

  • CQ Movies for Yesteryear: If you’d like to take your kids on a trip down memory lane, you can visit Rockhampton’s Southside Library where a special presentation of short clips from the CQ Collection will show pivotal times in the region’s history.

The event will be held on Monday from 10am to 11am.

Phone 4936 8043 for more information.

  • Mt Hay Gemstone Tourist Park: Discover 120 million year old Thundereggs and Spherulitic Rhyolite at this iconic attraction located on Capricorn Hwy at Wycarbah. Phone 4934 7183 for more information.
christmas lights displays st joseph's cathedral tmbentertainment
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schwarten: juvenile justice system not working

        premium_icon Schwarten: juvenile justice system not working

        News A FORMER state politician says he spent 22 years sitting at tables discussing what to do about juvenile crime but now feels nothing implemented has worked or is...

        Violent teenage repeat offender released on probation

        premium_icon Violent teenage repeat offender released on probation

        News The young repeat violence offender, 19, who had 97 charges on his nine-page...

        Local firey volunteers can’t afford time off

        premium_icon Local firey volunteers can’t afford time off

        News Cawaral’s first officer lends four decades of experience to The Bully’s ‘Fair go...

        $1.2M plans for walking path and cycling track

        premium_icon $1.2M plans for walking path and cycling track

        News It will extend from No. 7 Dam to the CBD with exercise stations throughout the...