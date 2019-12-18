Iconic Christmas lights display returns for 2019

St Joseph's Cathedral is set to light up for Christmas from last night.

AS CHRISTMAS draws closer, parents are getting busy preparing for the big day, so they are looking for ways to occupy the youngsters.

There is plenty for them to keep entertained in the region.

St Joseph’s Cathedral’s Lights of Christmas show: This iconic Rockhampton spectacle has returned after last year saw more than 25,000 people flock to the display on William St. The show started yesterday and continues until December 23.

The shows will run for 20 minutes between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.

CQ Movies for Yesteryear: If you’d like to take your kids on a trip down memory lane, you can visit Rockhampton’s Southside Library where a special presentation of short clips from the CQ Collection will show pivotal times in the region’s history.

The event will be held on Monday from 10am to 11am.

Phone 4936 8043 for more information.