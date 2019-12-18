Iconic Christmas lights display returns for 2019
AS CHRISTMAS draws closer, parents are getting busy preparing for the big day, so they are looking for ways to occupy the youngsters.
There is plenty for them to keep entertained in the region.
- St Joseph’s Cathedral’s Lights of Christmas show: This iconic Rockhampton spectacle has returned after last year saw more than 25,000 people flock to the display on William St. The show started yesterday and continues until December 23.
The shows will run for 20 minutes between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.
- CQ Movies for Yesteryear: If you’d like to take your kids on a trip down memory lane, you can visit Rockhampton’s Southside Library where a special presentation of short clips from the CQ Collection will show pivotal times in the region’s history.
The event will be held on Monday from 10am to 11am.
Phone 4936 8043 for more information.
- Mt Hay Gemstone Tourist Park: Discover 120 million year old Thundereggs and Spherulitic Rhyolite at this iconic attraction located on Capricorn Hwy at Wycarbah. Phone 4934 7183 for more information.