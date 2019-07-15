Iconic coast theatre set for a revival of its own

The Keppel Sands Savoy believed to be the in the 90s. The last movie was shown in 1961.

THE OLD Savoy Theatre is Keppel Sands most iconic building and to the delight of many locals, it is nearing the end of some much-needed renovations.

It was love at first sight for owner Terry Sykes.

Mr Sykes bought the building in 2001 and has slowly been chipping away at making the building a home for himself and his wife.

Looking for a new property, he came across the Savoy and went for a look.

"I instantly fell in love with the building realising there would be an enormous amount of work to do fixing it up,” he said.

Terry Sykes is renovating the Savoy at Keppel Sands using recycled timber to keep with the building's heritage. Allan Reinikka ROK020719asavoy1

"The weatherboards were falling off the building, the windows needing repairs and the walls, the roof was full of at least 30 leaks plus more damages and general wear and tear.

"It had to be treated for white ants three times.”

With the help of his three sons and two nephews, one of the first jobs was remove all the asbestos.

Every weekend for a month they excavated two feet under the floor and removed two semi-trailers full of dirt.

But none of this deterred Mr Sykes.

Terry Sykes has done a lot of renovations to what was a dilapidated building including a new roof, new weatherboards and complete inside revival. Allan Reinikka ROK020719asavoy4

"Nobody wanted to touch it.... it had been on the market for six years,” he said.

"People would look at it and think 'no that's too much work'.”

A qualified manual arts teacher, Mr Sykes was working full time up until 2014.

He now works casually as a supply teacher and has spent a lot more time in the last couple of years fixing up the building to bring it up to a liveable standard - before his wife divorces him for taking so long.

Mr Sykes has a lot of plans floating in his head for what the future of the building will be, but first and foremost it will be his and his wife Donna Littlejohn's, home.

Advertisement in the paper for the Savoy Theatre. Contributed

Mr Sykes is an artist while his wife is a sculptor and the building, with the large space and environment "is the perfect place to make art”.

Past a home, the building is an open book and may be open to the public at some stage.

The renovations over the years have remained very focussed on keeping the heritage and essence of the space.

"It's the romance of doing up an old building, enhancing it whilst staying in character, bringing it up to modern standards,” he said.

Maintaining this, Mr Sykes has had a strong emphasis on only using recycled timber in the works.

Keppel Sands Savoy over the years. Contributed

All the labour has been done by himself and he estimates to have spent $120,000 to $150,000 so far.

Very few parts of the building haven't needed to be replaced, though the floor has somehow remained in good condition.

"It would cost the same as a reasonable house down here,” he said.

Mr Sykes noted how great local businesses have been in supporting his project and also the Livingstone Shire Council building team.

"Every single business I have dealt, from plumbers, electricians, glaziers and timber suppliers,” he said.

From the back of the building. Allan Reinikka ROK020719asavoy3

He especially noted K and S Timber and Salvage on Quay St for the recycled timber they have been able to supply and willingness to work with his ideas.

Rocky's Own Transport also offered Mr Sykes use of their timber pallets which he used the planks for one of the walls.

What he loves about the building is the stories he is learning along the way.

The building was built in 1947, with silver oak and spotted gum.

A theatre ticket was said to cost three shillings and six pence for adults and nine pence for children.

The first film shown there is believed to be Salty O'Rourke starring Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour.

Roy Savage who built the Savoy Theatre in 1947. Contributed

Eric Limpus ran the projector and Mrs Savage ran the candy bar.

It was also used for dances and has a "great sprung floor for dancing”.

It was closed in 1961.

Mr Sykes comes in on his days off and is there most weekends working away with machinery going. He will often turn around to see someone peeking in and taking a look to see what he is doing.

A few locals have told him stories of their time at the Savoy in the years gone by.

An elderly neighbour told him the story of going to the movies as a child on Saturday nights.

There was no bitumen in Keppel Sands and it was all goat and sandy tracks so everyone brought their kerosene lamps and left them at the back door.

The theatre was said to fit 600 people back in the day. Allan Reinikka ROK020719asavoy2

They would all bring their own chairs and "cut lunch”.

It was said back then it would fit 600 people inside.

Another gentlemen Luke remembers when he was eight years old and he interviewed Roy Savage, who built the Savoy.

He said Mr Savage was a very nice man and recalled him always up in the roof patching up leaks with a bucket of tar.

Mr Sykes said he has felt very welcomed in the local community.

"I'm the eccentric guy doing up the old hall who is always pottering around doing something,” he said.

KEPPEL SANDS SAVOY: