Iconic CQ club snatched for less than land value in sale

COMMERCIAL SALE: The former Toyworld and Emerald Memorial Club building was sold for $420,000 in November.

CENTRAL Highlands has been through some "completely horrendous” years but there is a rise coming, according to a leading real estate agent.

Scott Gooderham, managing director of Adam and Jones Property Specialists, who have an office in Emerald, said they have started seeing a strong rise in the buyer and rental market in the Central Queensland town.

Mr Gooderham said the momentum could be felt in the last six to eight months.

It quieted down over Christmas but he said in the last two weeks, it has come back with "vengeance”.

"It's refreshing to see Emerald property market have some energy in it,” he said.

"It has been completely horrendous for the last three to four years.”

The government offices at 51 Ruby St in Emerald's CBD sold for more than $1million in December.

The real estate agents have seen an increase in the tenant interest in rental properties.

The demand has increased "considerably” in the past few months.

There is more work in town with the mines, solar and agricultural farms.

"We also have a number of large properties where the farms are in their picking seasons so they are taking up those,” Mr Gooderham said.

Their vacancy rate has gone from 18-20 per cent, down to between four and five per cent.

Mr Gooderham said homes were being snapped up almost as soon as they were listed.

He said as the vacancy rate tightens, it has pushed out confidence in the community for people to buy again.

Real estate data has shown there has been four home sales with two land sales so far for this year.

The homes have ranged in price from $300,000 to $420,000.

During the month of December, there were nine properties sold in Emerald.

One lucky buyer snatched up a bargain just after Christmas.

A two bedroom home plus sleep out home was settled on December 27 for $133,000. The Theresa St home had been on the market for just 28 days.

Land sales have also made an entrance back into the market.

Mr Gooderham said for quite some time you could buy a home for cheaper than you could buy a house, but now it's turning around and people were buying land and getting builders in.

41 Theresa St sold at a bargain price for $133,000 in late December. Emerald Real Estate.

In the commercial sector, the strongest sale was the Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women Government offices building at 51 Ruby St.

The Emerald CBD offices complex was sold for $1.030 million in December.

The tenants pay a rent of $139,392 per annum. It has an extensive fit out and security system with secure lock up for government vehicles.

The former Emerald Toyworld and Emerald Memorial Club was sold to a group of investors who snatched it up in November for $421, 619.

The site at 6-12 Opal St has over 3068m2 of buildings on a 5,780m2 block.

Back in 2008, it was sold for $2.915 million, followed by a sale in 2011 for $2.7 million. In 2018, it was sold at a receivers auction for $1,083,500.

The site was valued at $670,000 in June 2018.

Mr Gooderham said there are so many industrial and commercial properties vacant as many packed up and left town.

"You couldn't rent a shed.... couldn't give them away,” he said.

But now there has been some sales it shows there are contractors and businesses coming back to town as they are being awarded contracts.

"It's all very encouraging and all comes back off there is more people in town, more people employed, demand has increased,” Mr Gooderham said.

"When you land at the airport you can tell by how many jets are there and the airport is busier... it's all confidence and it's all good.”

Most of this rising boom can be attributed to the coal mines as their work picks up.

"Agriculture is constant and good but when the mining drops off that is when we really see the low,” Mr Gooderham said.

RECENT EMERALD SALES

Commercial sales

51 Ruby St, December 2018: $1.030million

6-12 Opal St, November 2018: $421, 619.

Residential sales: January 2019