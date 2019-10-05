Iconic Frenchville mansion for sale for the first time

300 Frenchville Rd is a classic home in Frenchville on a large block of 5.4hectares with a six bedrooms, five bathrooms and an in-ground pool and flood lit tennis court.

SIX bedrooms, five bathrooms, four living areas, a three bay shed, two dining areas, one pool, and one tennis court - 300 Frenchville Rd has at least one of everything you need. The classic, iconic home is featured as House of the Week in combination with The Morning Bulletin's Real Estate Guide, inserted in today's paper.

The home itself is the epitomy of grand, starting with the fact it is on 5.47 hectares. Hidden away in one of the most sought after areas in Frenchville, the property is surrounded by mountain ranges, national park reserve and tranquil creeks. The two-level brick home has double high ceilings, suspended concrete flooring and a fanciful staircase up to the upper level.

The six bedrooms are all of a good size and are located on the upper level. Four bedrooms have private balconies, interconnecting dual ensuites and walk-in robes, three of the rooms have walk-in rooms. There are five spacious bathrooms throughout upstairs and downstairs including one in the pool area.

There is an expansive office with external access, perfect for someone with a home business.

The four living areas are all generous and the main one has a elegantly designed brick fireplace for those rare cool nights in Central Queensand and also two separate dining areas. The kitchen has been fitted with granite benchtops, a massive walk-in pantry, electric cooktop and ample cupboard space.

Outside there is an outdoor entertaining area. Have a game of tennis on the flood lit court and then go for a swim in the in ground pool with has its own private bathroom/ change room and storage.

There is three car accommodation with electric doors along with a 200sqm three bay powered shed with a mezzanine floor.

Enter into the property through your own private road, equipped with an automatic gate, via a bridge over Frenchman's Creek, to the grand driveway with an immaculate landscaped centrepiece.