Iconic international fashion show comes to Rocky

Rockhampton-based fashion designer Jacqueline Curran models her own exceptional designs and will be featured in the Art Gallery's upcoming calendar of fashion events and exhibitions.

PARIS, Milan, London, New York - watch out!

Rockhampton Art Gallery's upcoming exhibition Coming into Fashion: A Century of Photography from Condé Nast is set to give Central Queensland its own serious style moment.

Coming into Fashion: A Century of Photography from Condé Nast celebrates some of the most iconic images of fashion from the past 100 years.

Sourced from the Condé Nast archives in New York, Paris, Milan, and London, the exhibition brings together the work of photographers who went on to become the biggest names in the history of fashion photography.

With a portfolio including iconic magazines Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Glamour, Condé Nast has always been situated at the forefront of fashion's photographic avant-garde.

Alongside this selection of rare photographs from the Condé Nast archives, key garments from the famous Darnell Collection will also be on display from July 19 to October 22 at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Services Committee Chair Councillor Rose Swadling said this show was a must for fashion lovers to experience.

"It is incredibly exciting that this international exhibition, fresh from touring Europe, South America and Asia, will be making its first Australian stop at the Rockhampton Art Gallery,” she said.

"It's an exhibition for all ages and really is a unique opportunity to experience a world-class exhibition alongside an array of exclusive parallel programs and events on offer at the Gallery."

Tickets are $10 per person for a one off general entry ($8 for members, concession card holders and group bookings of 15+).

Or pick up a Season Pass for $25 ($20 members, concession card holders and group bookings of 15+) and enjoy unlimited exhibition entry.

Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are available at online at www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au/Exhibitions/coming_into_Fashion, Rockhampton Art Gallery reception or Pilbeam Theatre Box Office on 4927 4111.