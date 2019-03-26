Iconic local structures recognised at State awards

SEVEN local projects have been commended in the Queensland State Architecture Awards and a potentially iconic future tourism drawcard was a winner.

Mount Archer Nurim Circuit Elevated Boardwalk took out the Central Queensland Regional Project of the Year Award.

The project was undertaken by local architecture firm Design + Architecture in conjunction with Rockhampton Regional Council.

Design + Architecture featured twice in the list of projects commended - Dingles Cafe and Bar also was in the mix for an award for interior design.

Design + Architecture director Colin Strydom was happy his projects were recognised but said the input from the RRC and Dingles Cafe and Bar was essential to the success.

"We are humbled by this award and grateful to be part of this great ongoing project, shaping and defining Fraser Park on Mt Archer for now and the future in collaboration with the local council and others including the council's landscape architect Michael Ramsay,” he said.

"The success of this project lies in the appreciation of nature and the fabric of local collaborations.

"Almost all involved in the project are from the Rockhampton region including the consulting team, construction team and the council team.

"The real reward for me personally is the overwhelming positive feedback from the local community, every time they go up the mountain, rediscovering the mountain and their own town from above.”

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow was honoured the project received the recognition and said the boardwalk would add to the natural asset that was Mount Archer.

"The boardwalk has been hugely popular among residents and tourists since it first opened a year ago, and it is wonderful to have it recognised as the Central Queensland Regional Project of the Year,” Cr Strelow said.

"It is a truly spectacular piece of architecture guided by interpretive signage on the local Darumbal culture.”

Weaving through the tree tops of Mount Archer and drawing on inspiration from Mundagara, or the Rainbow Serpent, the wheelchair-friendly boardwalk will provide views of Rockhampton city, surrounding floodplains and wilderness areas of Mt Archer National Park.

The Rockhampton Riverside Precinct and the Yeppoon Lagoon also received recognition at the awards.

Rockhampton Riverside Precinct has revitalised the riverside district into a hub of community activity.

As the centrepiece of the riverside redevelopment, the new pier and lift structure nods to the region's mining past and signifies a new age of growth following the devastation of Cyclone Maria in 2015.

The Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct was a key project delivered with a focus on place making and destination creation as part of the broader Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation project.

The project has allowed locals to play, stay and relax while also creating an extension of the local tourism offerings.