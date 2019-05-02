Iconic Moffat Beach home sets new record

A four-bedroom house with unrestricted coastal views at 1 Bennett St, Moffat Beach, sold at auction for a Caloundra record.

A four-bedroom house with unrestricted coastal views at 1 Bennett St, Moffat Beach, sold at auction for a Caloundra record.

A FOUR-bedroom house with unrestricted northerly coastal views has been sold for a record Caloundra residential price of $4.8 million.

The house at 1 Bennett St, Caloundra, sold to a Sunshine Coast buyer at an in-rooms auction with Tom Garland of Ray White Caloundra.

Built in 2007 on the landmark 508sq m Moffat Headland site, the house provided 840sq m of living on two suspended concrete levels above garaging and recreation/workshop.

Bidding started at $3.5m for the property and reached $4.4m before auctioneer Phil Parker placed a final bid of $4.5m on behalf of the vendor.

Ray White Caloundra principal Andrew Garland said the highest bidder at auction stepped up over the weekend and the property sold under auction conditions.

The buyer was attracted by the position and the design of the house, Andrew Garland said.

1 BENNETT ST, MOFFAT BEACH

"It is a great sale for Caloundra. A new benchmark.

"The top-end is about seeing value. There are buyers around who will pay good money for good real estate.''

The original house, at the top of Queen of the Colonies Parade, was bought in 2007 and a purpose-built house built by Hamish Grey Constructions.

Private yet very easy to live in, it captured the moods of the ocean from virtually wherever you looked.

It included lift access to the basement that could fit 8-10 cars as well as a gym, laundry and spa, shower and workroom.

All appliances had been replaced and every room had its own air-conditioning controls.

Televisions, lounge suites, music systems, pool table and baby grand piano were being offered as part of the sale.

A record price was also achieved at Mooloolaba on Saturday at the auction of a four-bedroom house with pool at 26 Tombarra St.

Ray White Kawana's James Goldsworthy and Taylor Sierp achieved a Mooloolaba record for a house on a non-waterfront residential-sized property.

The property attracted six registered bidders and a crowd of about 60, selling under the hammer for $1.46m to buyers from regional New South Wales.

Mr Goldsworthy said higher prices had been achieved for waterfront properties and one on acreage.

"It was the ideal auction,'' he said, "and shows the true confidence people have in the market.''