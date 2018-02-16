Hospital to high school: Look back at 110 years of history

FOR 110 years, a grand brick building has towered over the historic town of Mount Morgan, overlooking the many hills which surround it.

GRAND STRUCTURE: This image shows Mount Morgan State High School in 1922. Courtesy of Trove. Contributed

Built in 1908, Mount Morgan's technical college played an important role in the lives of many residents as they worked towards their chosen field of work.

Students and apprentices have walked through the halls of the technical college, which is now the Mount Morgan State High School, and many of whom gained entry as an employee of the Mine.

Mount Morgan resident, Bette Broom said the town contributed $5000, which amounted to around 200 pounds at that time to see the technical college building erected.

LOOKING BACK: Irene Sturgess and Bette Broom admire a photograph of the Mount Morgan State School which was taken on September 15, 1908, the year in which building of the iconic first High School to be established in the State of Queensland was completed. Cherith Weis

Walter Russell Hall, who was one of the original syndicate members at Mount Morgan Mine, gave 250 pounds.

The technical college was opened on April 24, 1909 by then Premier of Queensland, Hon. William Kidman MLA.

In 1912, the structure became a state high school, and was "the first of its kind in Queensland by one day".

Dressmaking room at the technical college. Courtesy of Trove. Contributed

In 1919, the building served as a temporary isolation hospital when a Spanish Influenza epidemic rocked the town.

Mount Morgan Hospital had been inundated which saw the school transform into a hospital for six weeks and cared for 55 patients.

The technical college closed in 1964, while the high school remained and is still operating today.

HISTORY: This image shows a look inside the Mount Morgan Technical College's Board Room. Contributed

The high school celebrated its centenary in 2012.

Mr Trevor Rickertt, current principal of Mount Morgan State High School, said "last Monday, we celebrated our one hundred and sixth year of service to the Mount Morgan region".

Mr Rickertt said on average, the high school consists of 190 students per year.

"My job satisfaction comes from being here and supporting our wonderful student's growth in education and preparedness for the workplace," Mr Rickertt said.

"Over the last two years, 100% our year 12 students have been successful in achieving their QCE (Queensland Certificate of Education).

"I thoroughly enjoy my role as principal at Mount Morgan State High School and there's no other school where I would rather work."

Dawn McClelland & Les Murphy

Many residents recall fond memories from their time at Mount Morgan State High School.

Mount Morgan resident, Dawn McClelland was a country girl from Struck Oil when she attended Mount Morgan State High School.

Mrs McClelland first attended the high school for Grade seven and Grade eight.

She studied mathematics, English, geography, history and "a bit of French if you wanted to".

Les Murphy studied at the technical college in his young days.

The 89-year-old man first attended Mount Morgan State Primary School, and said he never sat for a junior exam as he was offered a job at the carpentry workshop in the mine a month beforehand.

He studied for five years at the technical college as an apprentice carpenter.

Like many of the students at the time, Mr Murphy attended night classes once a week.

He went along every Tuesday evening from 7pm to 9pm, and took part in manual training at the woodwork department.

The carpenters learnt their trade in a tin building which was between the headmaster's house and the physics and chemistry labs.

It was the only building on the premises which wasn't made of bricks.

Mr Murphy said the building's appearance has not changed since he attended.

He said it was the first gazetted state high school in Queensland.

After successfully completing his traineeship at the technical college, Mr Murphy spent over 40 years at the carpentry workshop in the Mine.

Much-loved Mount Morgan educator,

Ms Irene Sturgess

Teaching was Irene Sturgess' life for about 60 years.

Now patron at Mount Morgan State High School, Ms Sturgess retired in 2014.

She was trained in Brisbane to become an educator for one year, "due to a shortage of teachers".

The 85-year-old taught intermediate students, who were studying their last two years of primary school, at classrooms within the high school building.

Ms Sturgess said if you wanted to attend high school for free, students were given two chances by passing either the qualifying exam in November or the scholarship exam at the beginning of December.

In those times, the tests consisted of three papers, English, mathematics and social studies.

She said the first principal of the Mount Morgan State High School, Mr Tomkys, had the students taught on its first day in 1912.

Prior to the opening of the high school, people were asking the government to offer free secondary education in Mount Morgan as it was a bigger town in those days.

Ms Sturgess said the government looked for towns with a building which could be utilised as a high school, and so for Mount Morgan, they chose the technical college building.

Over 100 years, many young men and women have walked through the doors of the school building and have carried with them fond memories.