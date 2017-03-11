Iconic Rockhampton pub given a make-over

A MUCH needed renovation has breathed new life into an iconic Rockhampton pub.

The Fitzroy Hotel, or the 'Floatel' as it was affectionately dubbed during the 2011 floods, is now "cheery and welcoming” thanks to a make-over.

Manager Tiona McGugian said she was excited by the changes, especially the addition of draught beer.

"The main bar has been renovated, we've painted the inside,” Ms McGugian said.

"There was never beer on tap here, so we've put a whole new beer system in.

"The back areas have pool tables in the back now with karaoke every Friday and Saturday night and a beer garden.”

It's not just the bar that's been given a revamp - the 10 rooms upstairs have been given a freshen-up and are ready to accommodate locals and tourists alike.

There's also food on the horizon for the hotel, with a burger restaurant in the works.

"We're in the process of sorting out the kitchen to be opened for lunches, it'll be called Happy Grillmore's Burger Bar,” Ms McGugian said.

"It'll be hamburgers and fish and chips and businesses can ring up lunch orders so they don't have to wait for their lunch.”

The renovations were a long time coming with the new owners and Ms McGugian hoping to bring a new feel to the establishment.

"It was just something we thought that needed to happen, just give it a bit of new life,” Ms McGugian said.

"It was very run down before we took over in October, so we just thought it needed a little bit of life put back in to it.”

Despite all the changes, Ms McGugian said the regulars had embraced their local's new look.

"They like the change, they were always commenting on the change and saying 'don't make it too flash',” she said.

"But it's just nice and tidy - they haven't had a problem with it at all.”

Ms McGugian helped begin the renovations last October and after a brief hiatus has been welcomed back with open arms by the community.

"It's really good, I'm very excited to be back here,” she said.

"The locals have given me a really nice welcoming.”