Iconic Rockhampton stores to close after 66 years

ICONIC Rockhampton Kern Arcade stores Coopers, Propaganda and The Arcade Outlet will all be closing next year.

The shock announcement was posted to social media this afternoon stating all three businesses will close after the New Year.

It is stated COVID and online shopping are behind the closure.

Coopers first opened in Bolsover St on November 2, 1953 and was started by Glynn and Althea Cooper.

The stores have been a staple of Rockhampton’s fashion industry and for years have been the go-to shop for formals, balls and races outfits.

Madison Cordell modelling clothing from Coopers in Kern Arcade in previous years.

This is the statement that was posted:

“To our Family, friends and followers, we are announcing that we are closing our retail business after 66 years.

Coopers, Propaganda and the Arcade Outlet will trade through into the New Year. All customer orders will be delivered, we can take orders and you can redeem your Gift Vouchers and Credit Notes up until we close.

COVID and online shopping has had a severe impact on the fashion industry and the economic recovery will take some time. The time is right for us to step away.

This course of action affects a lot of people directly plus others indirectly. Our first priority is to look after our employees and find those that want to keep working alternative employment.

We want to thank our customers for the memories. It’s been an absolute pleasure serving you.

Everything has a season.

The Cooper Family.

A further announcement will be made regarding the Kern Arcade after the government mandated COVID-19 measures for SME commercial tenants finishes at the end of the year.”

The Kern Arcade building changed hands from the Kern Corporation in 1993 in a multi-sale for $1.7million to the Cooper family.