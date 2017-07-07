Iconic Rocky business reveals huge expansion plans

BIG MOVE: Heilbronns owners Elaine and Murray Keepkie, with their son and manager Justin Keepkie, are gearing up to relocate from William St to the Bruce Hwy.

AMONG the RMs and Akubras, saddles and reins, you'll find Murray Keepkie doing what he loves most - enjoying people's company.

Alongside his wife, Elaine and son, Justin, the Heilbronns owner continues to create fond memories within the four walls he has spent most of his waking hours since age 15.

Forty-eight years later, he has dropped any hopes of retirement to instead embark on the biggest move of his career; relocating from William St to the old Foodworks on Gladstone Rd.

At twice the size, with highway exposure and the number-one drawcard, better parking, the Keepkies snapped up the prime location before it went to auction early this year.

Tancred Foodworks on Gladstone Rd will become the new home of Heilbronns Rockhampton. Chris Ison

Until now, mystery surrounded the investment, but as business ramps up, the family is excited to get the word out to old customers and new.

"The reason we made this change now, we have got the bull sales ready to start,” Murray explained.

"So if we are out on Gladstone Rd we will be at least halfway through bull sales.

"You've got Christmas, and the big one is Beef Week, and if we can really get there and well known before Beef Week we will be right.”

With record beef prices bolstering their business, Murray said Rockhampton and greater central Queensland had treated them well.

Now they and their loyal staff were ready to offer more.

"We really do cater for country people,” Murray said.

"At the moment cattle prices are phenomenal; the last two years they are getting the best money they have ever seen in their whole lifetime.

"And seasons, yes it has been pretty good, patchy rain but it's been good.”

Heilbronns manager Justin Keepkie with his father Murray at the William St store.

Since announcing the move on Facebook just days ago, manger Justin has been reassured by customers their decision is the right one.

"They are loving the new idea, and the car parking; it will be so much easier if they have a truck or trailer they can come straight in,” he said.

Though they expect the move will be a "nightmare”, the Keepkies are humbled by offers of help from customers and suppliers.

Once the last box is carted out, it will mark the first time in 83 years Heilbronns has not occupied the space.

"I started with Keith (Heilbronn) when I was 15-and-a-half in 1969,” Murray recalled.

"Me and the wife bought him out in '84 and I have been here ever since.”

"There's good, fond memories in here, but life goes on and it's a challenge,” he said.

"I am not a fisherman, golfer, bowler, I like enjoying people's company and hopefully I will meet a lot more people out there.”