Iconic Rocky pub a smouldering crime scene after raging fire

THE Archer Hotel is a smouldering crime scene this morning after fire roared through the two-storey building and turned it to ash last night.

Both scenes of crime and the fire investigation unit are expected on scene from about 7am today with the cause of the massive balze yet to be confirmed.

The abandoned building became a vision of flames, smoke and sparks from about 8.15pm as firefighters battled to 9.45pm to extinguish the fire.

Bits of iron could be seen falling from the second storey of what was left standing after the roof caved in.

Nearby resident Ted Gillies said he heard a huge "ka-bang" from about five minutes away, and described the scene as if "the sky was on fire".

Neighbour Glen New's worst nightmare was nearly realised as fire engulfed the timber and iron building which skirts his house and business.

The building had fallen to disrepair in the six years it had been abandoned, and he'd always feared the wind might take a turn in his direction if a fire broke out.

Luckily, the QFES this morning reported the blaze did not travel to any nearby properties.

Firefighters remained on scene last night for several more hours after the fire was extinguished to ensure the scene was safe.

They returned this morning after it re-ignited.

Rockhampton's Archer Hotel collapses after a fire ripped through the abandoned building. Drew Wickerson

"It has caught alight again, nothing major but crews were called out there this morning to extinguish that about 4.30am," a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said.

"We left the scene in the hands of the Queensland Police Service (QPS) about 1.10am.

"Crews were still on scene to that point dampening down and ensuring the scene was safe."

The fire broke out and continued to burn as a storm lashed Rockhampton, bucketing down rain as lightning and thunder cracked across the sky.

The QPS has declared a crime scene and are now the lead agency on the incident.

The Archer Hotel in its former glory was a local haunt for locals, workers, musicians and bullriders. CHRIS ISON

A spokeswoman said scenes of crime were due about 7am, but she could not comment further as investigations are ongoing.

The Archer Hotel on Jellicoe Rd was forced to close down following the 2011 floods, and has been abandoned since.

Although the 80 to 90-year-old building did not have a heritage order over it, the Queenslander-style pub had a long standing in town.

Photos of the Archer Hotel in recent times show the two-storey building had fallen to disrepair since it was forced to close down following the 2011 floods. Amber Hooker

The two-storey building had a bar, commercial kitchen and beer garden downstairs, and five accommodations rooms upstairs.

In its heyday the Archer was a popular haunt for workers at the Hastings Deering plant on the adjacent site, with a mechanical bull and rodeo events among its attractions.