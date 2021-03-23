Iconic Shell House on Great Keppel Island for sale

The home behind the chart topping album Postcards from the Shell House by Busby Marou is for a sale for the first time in a decade.

The Shell House has had a long list of artist and celebrity visitors over the years from Alex Lloyd, Russell Morris, Christine Anu, Greedy Smith, Brad Butcher, Pete Murray, Matt Smith (Thirsty Merc), Vaughan Jones (musician, keyboardist) and Matt Golinski (celebrity chef).

The iconic entrance to the home.

Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou are friends of the owners and recorded their album at the home with many other artists writing songs there.

The four-bedroom home is on the market through expressions of interest which is open for 30 days.

The home is zoned freehold, which is rare for island properties in Australia.

It is also on a massive 1015m2 block and is zoned commercial.

The main house contains four bedrooms with sleep outs in an open plan layout.

The open plan kitchen inside the home.

The kitchen has been set up professionally to entertain and has had many celebrity chefs cook in it.

The owners have hosted many private functions with family, friends and celebrities and have accommodated large groups.

The property has opportunities for entertainers and musicians but also for an Air BnB or a family with a large group of friends.

Covered areas outside can comfortably sit up to 30 guests.

There are lush gardens with tropical ponds and multiple entertaining areas including a covered area that can comfortably fit up to 30 guests.

The open veranda faces the stunning crystal clear blue water of Fishermen’s Beach and is only 20 metres from the shore’s edge.

Shell House is located on Fishermen's Beach on the island.

The property last sold in 2010 for $1.2 million.

Contact Richard Vanhoff on 0415 107 515 or email on vanhoff@ozemail.com.au for more information.

This home will be sold by expressions of interest, which will close on the April 16.