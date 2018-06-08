Iconic style queen set to judge Rocky fashions on the field

Winners at the Girls Grammar Rockhampton Race Day at Callaghan Park last year.

LADIES grab your fascinators and gentlemen grab your ties, it is winter racing time.

The Rockhampton Jockey Club's Winter Carnival starts next Saturday on June 16 with the Rockhampton Girls Grammar Race Day.

Brisbane style queen Dale Olsson will return to Rockhampton to judge the Fashions on the Field again next weekend.

Once the owner of the iconic millinery boutique The Hat Box in the Brisbane Arcade she has long been a member of Brisbane's fashion community as she supplied original head wear to racegoers all over Australia.

Quite a few of those clients were Rockhampton residents and over the years she forged strong friendships with them.

"I always love coming to Rocky and catching up with all of the lovely ladies I have met from there over the years,” Ms Olsson said.

Racing fashion is a particular interest of hers, having won many Fashions on the Field competitions throughout Australia over the years.

However, nowadays she prefers to judge rather than enter.

Ms Olsson is a member of the Brisbane Racing Club's Fashion Committee which organises the fashion events throughout the Winter Racing Carnival and judged the competition on Doomben Cup Day.

She has been included in the Sunday Mail's Queensland's Most Stylish People list and currently writes feature articles for Ladies in Racing magazine.

So what is she looking for in a fashion winner?

"The winner on the day will be someone who is dressed appropriately for the season of Winter,” Ms Olsson said.

"Even if it is a warm day, entrants need to have a nod to the season, which means no straw hats which are worn in Spring or Summer only, rather felt, leather, woollen fabric or lace are preferable.

"It also means no sandals, bare shoulders or mini skirts.”

Ms Olsson said she would like to see an awareness of the latest fashion colours and trends along with a smiling and confident personality and good grooming and deportment.

"For me, the winner will have something a little bit different which will make her stand out from the crowd,” she said.

"It could be an interesting colour combination or a quirky accessory, some little thing which will give her the wow factor.

"I love country racing and I can't wait to see what the stylish ladies of Rockhampton will be wearing on the day. I'm always impressed by the high standard of fashion displayed and I'm sure the gentlemen will be sartorially splendid as well.”

Fashion Winners of the Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Young Lady will each win a $1000 voucher from Coopers. Best Hat will win a voucher from Catwalk Pink and Best Dressed Male will win a Gift Basket from Chemist Warehouse.