Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TILT TIME: Train driver Jonathon Limpus has been in the railway industry for 45 years and driving the Tilt Train for all of its 20 years in service.
TILT TIME: Train driver Jonathon Limpus has been in the railway industry for 45 years and driving the Tilt Train for all of its 20 years in service. Michelle Gately
News

Iconic Tilt Train celebrates 20 years on the rails

Michelle Gately
by
5th Nov 2018 1:57 PM

WHEN Jonathon Limpus grew up in Charleville, there wasn't much on offer career-wise and the railway was an obvious choice.

Next April, Mr Limpus will celebrate 45 years in the industry where he started as a cleaner and eventually become a train driver.

At 18, Mr Limpus was too young to be a driver so started cleaning locomotives at Roma before taking exams to be a fire fighter.

As soon as he turned 21, Mr Limpus applied to be a train driver and he's been steering his career that way ever since.

In April, he'll celebrate 45 years with the railway.

"It's a great job," he said.

"It takes a bit of getting used to the shift work."

 

Train driver Jonathon Limpus has been in the railway industry for 45 years and driving the Tilt Train for all of its 20 years in service.
Train driver Jonathon Limpus has been in the railway industry for 45 years and driving the Tilt Train for all of its 20 years in service. Michelle Gately

Mr Limpus is now based in Bundaberg and drives Queensland's signature Tilt Train up and down the coast.

The Tilt Train today celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades since the ground-breaking Japanese design was launched between Brisbane and Rockhampton.

Mr Limpus said it was a good train to drive, with speeds to "pin the ears back" of up to 160km/h.

He joked the hardest thing was driving a car after a shift, where it was hard not to ignore the speedometer and put the foot down again.

The train also holds the Australian record for the fastest train, clocking up 210km/h during a test run.

It's estimated that for the Rockhampton area alone, the Tilt Train fleet has injected upwards of $4 million a year into the local economy.

Related Items

tilt train tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Piece of Rocky history falls silent with demolition

    premium_icon Piece of Rocky history falls silent with demolition

    News It was once a lively social hub for hundreds of young people, host to socials, dances, and athletics

    Visa changes to bring flood of backpackers

    premium_icon Visa changes to bring flood of backpackers

    News Islanders doing seasonal work will be able to stay longer

    Miner's $1.7m claim over 26kg bolt back injury

    premium_icon Miner's $1.7m claim over 26kg bolt back injury

    Crime The bolts he was required to lift were 8m long

    How investment scam ripped off my $2M

    premium_icon How investment scam ripped off my $2M

    Crime CQ miner the victim of overseas crime syndicate

    Local Partners