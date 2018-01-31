Iconic Yeppoon cafe owners say goodbye to beloved business

Lure Living owners Sam O'Brien and Dee Ann Busby. Sam will be attending next month's Queensland Small Business Week (2017 QSBW).

AFTER nearly five years of creating a sanctuary for coffee lovers of Yeppoon, the two powerful women behind Lure Living are hanging up their aprons one last time.

The duo behind the iconic coastal hub, Dee Ann Busby and Sam O'Brien, were preparing to say goodbye to their booming business after deciding it was time to sell late last year.

Co-owner, Dee, had mixed emotions about letting their "baby" go but both women were planning to pursue other interests and also take some time out.

Iconic Yeppoon business, Lure Living, offers up a range of opportunities for new owners. Contributed

"We love Lure and what we have created here, it's just time to take a step back," Dee Ann said.

She reflected on the evolution from a deserted bar to a community hub of home wares, clothing and delicious coffee, all with a pristine view of the ocean.

Decked out with touches of the tropics, raw wood and eclectic designs, Lure Living has become a stand-alone business offering the community everything from locally sourced coffee to hand-made gifts.

Dee said she couldn't choose her favourite asset of the business, but put it down to everyone who made it the success it was.

"We have awesome staff and have we have been able to offer employment to a lot of locals," she said.

"Our regulars and customers certainly make every day interesting, but coming to work to the view over the ocean everyday is pretty special."

Amongst all the highlights, Dee said there was one particular day cemented in her mind: Cyclone Marcia.

She said despite the generator chaos and two-hour wait, she'll never forget the stories shared over the warm comfort of their coffee.

"People were just happy to sit and talk, because there was nothing else they could do," she said.

"We heard so many stories of what people went through that I'll never forget.

"We were able to just provide a space for people to take their mind off reality for five minutes, it was such an eye opener."

Delicious food available at Lure Living. Contributed

Since shaping the coffee culture on the coast, Dee hoped the new owners would love and nurture the business as much as her and Sam have.

"It's such a great opportunity for someone to get their teeth into a well established business," she said.

"It's become a bit of an attraction in Yeppoon and is one of the few retailers right on the beach front."

The view looking out from Lure Living doors. Contributed

Dee thought the business would a perfect opportunity for a couple or two friends willing to take the leap into owning a business.

"Having this place as your workplace everyday is amazing and being the start of the year, it's the perfect time to take over," she said.

Sales specialist at Yeppoon Real Estate, Adam Cook, says he received a lot of local interest since Lure Living hit the market.

Yeppoon Real Estate sales specialist, Adam Cook, is taking inquiries for Lure Living. Contributed

"Everyone loves the location and it has such a great opportunity for growth," he said.

"We have had a lot of people show interest and I presume the buyers would be local."

Mr Cook said potential for extended trading hours, larger menu and a liquor license were all options for the new owners.

He imagined the business would be a perfect addition to a well-established family or someone willing utilise the space to it's maximum potential.

"It's an affordable opportunity for someone to make their mark on what it Lure Living," he said.

