Iconic Yeppoon identity steps down from top job

3rd Jul 2017 10:52 AM
CHANGING OF THE GUARD: Arthur Hunt, Jim Warren, John Tait and Paul Florian at Rosslyn Bay Harbour.
CHANGING OF THE GUARD: Arthur Hunt, Jim Warren, John Tait and Paul Florian at Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

YEPPOON Coast Guard flotilla commander Arthur Hunt and deputy flotilla Commander Paul Florian have stepped down.

Jim Warren and John Tait will take on these positions for the next two years.

Both the incoming officers bring considerable experience in marine search and rescue to the roles.

Mr Warren has been a member of QF11 (Yeppoon Coast Guard) for 22 years.

He was Deputy Flotilla Commander for four years from 2001 to 2005 and has been a coxswain for 14 years, during which time he has performed many operations.

Mr Tait was a member of Weipa Boating Rescue for five years, including four years as president and a member of Volunteer Marine Rescue at North Stradbroke Island for 15 years, including 10 years as commander.

He has been a member of QF11 and coxswain for five years.

Mr Hunt has just completed 10 years as a member of the flotilla, including two years as administration officer and nearly six years as flotilla commander.

During his term as commander, the flotilla crews have performed 740 rescue operations and medical evacuations.　

He will continue as a member of the flotilla and continue involvement in media relations.

Mr Florian has been a member of the flotilla for 10 years including two years as deputy flotilla commander and is well-known for his weekly radio interviews.

He is now transferring to the role of flotilla training officer.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
