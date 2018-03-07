Iconic Yeppoon life saver remembered as beloved 'brother'

Ron 'Speed' Harding was a member of the Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club for 67 years.

THE name Ron "Speed” Harding is synonymous with surf life saving but Jeff Blackburn maintains the loveable Yeppoon legend was a genuine life saver.

"There are people alive today because of what Speed taught others. There are not many people who walk this Earth that you can say that about,” Jeff said.

"We can't put an exact number on those he trained, who he put through their bronze medallion or taught resuscitation, but it would be in the thousands.”

The surf life saving community nationwide was left with a heavy heart when Speed died in December, aged 84.

He was laid to rest at a private service but this weekend the Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club community will come together, hosting a memorial to remember their beloved "brother”.

Jeff, who is a life member of the club, said the day would start at 10am on Sunday with the handicap surf events which Speed would regularly organise.

The competition would be followed by the memorial service in the clubhouse where people can come together to remember Speed and share some of their fondest memories of the influential figure.

Jeff said it was open to the surf life saving family and the broader community.

Speed was a member of the Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club for 67 years. He was a life member of Yeppoon, Wide Bay Capricorn Branch, Queensland Surf Life Saving and Surf Life Saving Australia and was awarded an OAM in the year 2000.

He spent countless hours helping develop the region's emerging talent and was a familiar sight on the pool deck at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre at 4.30am on training days, encouraging the best from his charges.

Jeff said he was a wonderful, generous character.

"They broke the mould when they made Speed.”

"He was a really good bloke who would do anything for anyone,” Jeff said.

"He did so much but he never chased publicity. He was a very humble man who was a mate to everybody.

"Nobody had a bad word to say about him, even at five o'clock in the morning when he was telling you to swim faster.

"When Speed passed away we received numerous messages from club members who haven't lived in the area for 30 years saying just how special he was.”

Jeff said Speed had many highlights in his career, one of the most notable coaching the club's beach relay team to an Australian title in 1977.

"My brother Darryl has won world titles in surf life saving in Masters and he attributes much of his success to what Speed taught him,” he said.

Jeff said he would always remember Speed's love for and devotion to his family.

Speed's wife Beverley died some years ago and he is survived by his two children - Peter and Cathie and her husband Ross - and three granddaughters.

"Family always came first for Speed. He loved his family and was incredibly proud of his grandchildren, and was all too happy to share stories about them.

"His faith came second.

"He was a good Catholic and when we went away to carnivals we had to make sure we knew where the church was so he could attend a service.

"And I think it's fair to say that surf life saving would have come third and fourth.”